As automation and AI rise, the value of human qualities in business seems to be at risk. AI can be misused to violate data privacy, introduce bias, and even damage relationships. But is business truly becoming a zero-sum game where only machines can win?

I don’t think so. And it seems that I am not alone. PROFESSIONALS VALUE INTEGRITY, HONESTY, AND OTHER CHARACTER TRAITS Recent studies show that:

78% of business professionals rank integrity as the most important competency in the AI age.

70% of hiring managers say character outweighs experience and skills in hiring decisions.

70% of hiring managers consider honest decision-making as absolutely critical, according to internal research by my company, KANNY. The data agrees with my own experience that character is paramount when building a team in an AI-driven world. Now the hard part:How can we accurately assess someone’s character in the interview process? DEFINING THE DIFFERENCE: WHY CHARACTER TRUMPS SOFT SKILLS Let’s start by considering what character isn’t. Many people think of “soft skills” as the evidence of a person’s values. Soft skills play a critical role at work, but they fall into a distant second place when matched up with character.

Warren Buffett described the difference this way. “Somebody once said that in looking for people to hire, you look for three qualities: integrity, intelligence, and energy. And if you don’t have the first, the other two will kill you…If you hire somebody without [integrity], you really want them to be dumb and lazy.” Can you think of skilled professionals you would never trust with your most important client? Maybe everyone likes them. They communicate well. But you just aren’t sure if they will do the right thing. Here is how I think of soft skills and character:

Soft skills are like the oil that helps the parts of the machine run efficiently. Good communication, reliability, and adaptability can keep teams working well together.

Character is the engine. It provides the power and purpose for the machine. Character is the "why" behind the "what" and the "how." A person's integrity, honesty, humility, and respect influence how we conduct ourselves. Soft skills, like AI, are tools. When wielded by people with strong character, real innovation and growth are the products. HOW TO START IDENTIFYING CHARACTER "Hire character, train skill."Everyone has heard this quote attributed to Peter Schütz, former CEO of Porsche. And everyone also knows that resumes only list skills and accomplishments. The quest for great performance must coincide with the search for candidates with high character. Get enough high character individuals and watch our teams' performance rise.

And it all starts with how we hire. Train your talent acquisition teams, hiring managers, and agency recruiters to insert three powerful strategies into your interview process: 1. Behavioral Questions

Tell me about a time when you faced an ethical challenge at work? How did you handle it?

Describe a situation where you had to make a difficult decision that wasn’t popular with others. What did you do? 2. Situational Judgement Tests (SJT) Imagine you notice a colleague taking credit for work you did. How would you handle the situation?

Imagine that you confronted a team member about a serious mistake. You later learn that you misunderstood the situation. How would you deal with that situation? 3. Character-Focused Reference Checks Can you describe how this candidate handled challenging situations or conflicts?

Would you consider this person to have strong moral integrity? Can you provide an example? LEAD WITH CHARACTER FOR GREAT PERFORMANCE

As AI continues to evolve, it is up to us as leaders to ensure that character is the engine for performance and growth. Model high character behavior. Hire high character talent.