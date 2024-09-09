What to expect at Fast Company’s 10th annual Innovation Festival: All things design, entertainment, sustainability, and branding

BY Rebecca Barker9 minute read

Fast Company’s 10th annual Innovation Festival hits New York City September 16-19. From panels and workshops to Fast Tracks and dinners, it’s going to be a packed week. So we’ve outlined some highlights for you based on what you might be interested in.

If you’re interested in Design: Can AI Gadgets Find a Connection?

Forum Stage The AI boom has primarily come in the form of software à la apps and search engines. But 2024 initiated the rollout of several dedicated AI devices—to varying degrees of success. What should be the purpose of AI hardware? What would make it essential? Join this panel to get some answers. FEATURING: Robert Brunner, Founder and Partner, Ammunition Group, and Lead Designer, Beats by Dre; Jesse Lyu, Founder and CEO, Rabbit Tour 505 State Street, New York City’s First All-Electric Skyscraper

Hosted by Alloy

Fast Track

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Meet the team of architect developers at Alloy who are behind New York’s first all-electric skyscraper. Fast Track attendees will get a peek into the apartments and amenities at the building, while learning more about the team’s plan to create the most sustainable block in Brooklyn. Making the Case for Beauty in Innovation

Forum Stage Thirty thousand new products are launched every year, yet 95% fail. How would that number change if brands ensured form and function went hand in hand? Through live demonstrations and provocative conversation, this session explores the core tenets of good design and why brands need it embedded in every aspect of the products they create and in how consumers experience those products. FEATURING: Stefan Sagmeister, Designer, Sagmeister; Bruno Regalo, Chief Design Officer, TBWA; James Taylor, Global Head of Design, TBWA\Media Arts Lab; Gabby Lord, Cofounder and Creative Director, Super Keen Studio

Sustainable and Profitable Fashion Design in the Age of AI

Hosted by Resonance

Fast Track The $1.7 trillion fashion industry is at an economic and environmental crossroads. The current business model operates on the premise of design garments, produce them in large quantities, and sell them to consumers. But this approach is ruining brands and the planet. Each year, billions of pounds of textiles are thrown in landfills and numerous brands, retailers, and manufacturers have closed. In this session, attendees will get firsthand experience designing a garment of their very own using the on-demand fashion manufacturer Resonance’s AI-powered operating system One. One empowers creators to design any garment, sell it to any customer, and make it on demand at scale, resiliently, sustainably, and profitably. Participants will also hear directly from designers currently using the platform and see how this innovative technology can be applied across industries. If you’re interested in Entertainment: Top 10: Ted Sarandos

Main Stage

It’s no secret there’s a glut of streaming services these days—but it’s also no secret that Netflix reigns supreme with nearly 270 million subscriptions globally. That’s due in no small part to how the company has innovated since day one as a DVD-by-mail movie rental service and later led the way in streaming and original programming therein. With the streaming industry at a crossroads, hear from Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos on how he’s continuing to innovate to stay ahead of the pack and drive the future of entertainment. Top 10 Innovator: Issa Rae

Main Stage Issa Rae ushered in a new era of storytelling for Black creators with her Peabody Award-winning series Insecure. Since then, she’s eagerly held the door open for the Black storytellers and creatives coming after her, primarily through her multifaceted company, Hoorae, that stretches across TV, film, audio, talent management, and branded entertainment. And Hoorae is just the tip of Rae’s “mogul era,” with a prosecco brand (Viarae), coffee shop chain (Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen), and haircare line (Sienna Naturals) to her name as well. In this conversation, hear how Rae is building a new kind of empire and how “rooting for everyone Black” truly stands out in a regressing Hollywood landscape.

Top 10 Innovator: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Main Stage On its face, writing a hip-hop musical about the first U.S. secretary of the treasury sounds like a hard sell, let alone one destined to become a global phenomenon. But Lin-Manuel Miranda did just that with the Broadway smash Hamilton. Miranda’s undeniable creativity has stretched into writing songs for blockbuster Disney films including Encanto, Moana, The Little Mermaid, and Mufasa, the upcoming prequel to The Lion King; directing the film adaptation of the musical of Tick, Tick… Boom!; and even creating a concept album inspired by the cult-classic novel and film The Warriors. In this conversation, you’ll hear what storytelling means to Miranda, his thoughts on AI entering the chat in Hollywood, and the intersection of art and advocacy. Musicians as CEOs: An Experience with Mastercard and OnesToWatch

Hosted by Mastercard and OnesToWatch

Fast Track

Join Mastercard and OnesToWatch for an engaging panel discussion with industry experts on the future of music. Discover how artists are leveraging brand partnerships, managing their careers, and driving their businesses forward—essentially becoming their own CEOs. The conversation will be followed by a happy hour and live performances, featuring two musical acts, including a special performance by singer-songwriter Juliet Ivy from the Mastercard Artist Accelerator program, and American singer-songwriter and YouTuber mxmtoon. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to learn, network, and enjoy great music.



Creative Control: How Artists Are Navigating Evolving Industries

Forum Stage



Last year’s SAG-AFTRA strike exposed the deep concerns writers and actors have toward fair pay and emerging technology infringing on their work. And Hollywood is far from the only industry grappling with the same issues. Through the lens of the music business, this panel will explore how artists are navigating everything from promotion and distribution to equity in pay and representation. FEATURING: Michael Huppe, CEO, SoundExchange; Shaboozey, producer and singer-songwriter Rethinking Retail and Late Night with Busy Philipps and QVC

Forum Stage



Busy Philipps is no stranger to late night TV—but this time she has something to sell you. QVC+, the shopping network’s free streaming service, premiered Busy This Week earlier this year, a shoppable late night show aimed at blurring the line between organic programming and video commerce. Join Busy and David Rawlinson II, president and CEO of Qurate Retail, as they discuss the future of stoppable streaming. FEATURING: Busy Philipps, New York Times best-selling author, actor, activist, writer, and host; David Rawlinson II, President and CEO, Qurate Retail If you’re interested in Sustainability: The Future of Sustainable Dining

Hosted by The Oberon Group

Fast Track

advertisement

Join The Oberon Group for a conversation between Managing Partner Henry Rich and author and founder of Progressive Hedonist and former editor- in-chief of Food & Wine Dana Cowin on how to create a more sustainable food system—from restaurants to consumers. Why is the most straightforward, daily activity—eating—one that we’re making the least progress on when it comes to sustainability? We know that food is a driver of climate change, so why is it so difficult to talk about how we build a more mindful, conscious food system? How is restaurant culture driving consumer habits? Innovating Sustainable Design: Smart Wood for Your Smart Home

Hosted by Room & Board and Carbon Smart Wood

Fast Track Join industry leaders Ben Christensen, CEO and founder of Cambium, and Emily McGarvey, director of sustainability at Room & Board, for an insightful discussion on the future of sustainable building and furniture design. Discover how innovative sourcing and responsible manufacturing practices are transforming the industry, with a spotlight on the Graft Collection and the journey of English walnut from salvage to showroom. After the discussion, guests are invited to tour the Room & Board store, explore the Carbon Smart Wood Graft collection, and see firsthand how these principles are brought to life by leaders of the industry in beautifully crafted furniture. Engage in a thoughtful dialogue on sustainability in design and walk away with fresh perspectives to inspire sustainability in your own brand and “smart home.”

Building a More Responsible Supply Chain

Forum Stage Conventional business thinking has long pitted maximizing profits against sourcing more ethical and sustainable goods. But the two aren’t mutually exclusive. Moreover, a survey found that consumers are willing to spend 9.7% more on average for sustainably produced or sourced goods. Here’s how you can build a more responsible supply chain from source to shelf. FEATURING: Joke Aerts, Head of Credible Scaling, Tony’s Open Chain, Tony’s Chocolonely; Scott Tannen, Founder and CEO, Boll & Branch; Kimberly Shenk, Cofounder and CEO, Novi Connect If you’re interested in Branding: Cultural Re-Boot: How Dr. Martens Has Transcended Trend to Become a Cultural Icon

Hosted by M&C Saatchi SS+K

Main Stage

The 20-year trend cycle has collapsed. The conversation about the next hottest thing moves at breakneck speed. Many brands try to ride the waves of culture, newsjacking, shape-shifting, and jumping on TikTok trends with every new moment. But Dr. Martens has remained steadfast for 64 years. Join SS+K’s chief creative officer, Stevie Archer, and the global creative director of Dr. Martens, Darren McKoy, for an interactive session at the ad agency’s offices to learn more about brand building around lasting values. Innovation’s Often-Overlooked Hero? Successful Brand + Agency Partnerships

Hosted by Pernod Ricard/BarkleyOKRP

Fast Track Optimizing the agency/client partnership can be the catalyst for successful innovation, but how are these effective partnerships formed, and how can they transform innovation culture and the quality of ideas? In this session, Pernod Ricard, one of the world’s largest spirits companies, and independent agency BarkleyOKRP will explore this often-overlooked element of successful innovation and offer best practices you can apply immediately in your own organization and for your clients.

Join Pernod Ricard’s senior director of innovation, Emily Cohen, and BarkleyOKRP SVP of strategy, Andy Woolard, as they share how their teams continually optimize their collaboration across brands like Absolut, Malibu, Kahlúa, and Jameson. Following this interactive session, guests are invited to enjoy signature cocktails from Pernod Ricard’s portfolio. From Z to A: What You Need to Know About Gen Alpha

Forum Stage Understanding what new generations want from brands can be dicey—and Gen Alpha (those born between 2010 and 2024) is no different. Knowing that you can’t copy and paste your marketing and business strategy from Gen Z to Gen A, what can you do? This panel of execs and experts have the answers. FEATURING: Joe Ferencz, Founder and CEO, Gamefam; Matt Traub, Chief Operating Officer, DKC; Fiona Simmonds, Cofounder, Pinkie; Brian Bordainick, Cofounder, Starface

Your Brand’s Blueprint to a Breakthrough

Forum Stage There’s a good chance what you’ve been doing to make your company stand out hasn’t been working. According to a survey, only 5% of brands are considered unique by consumers. So what can you do to make an impact? This panel will give the necessary toolkit to better use marketing and customer engagement to boost your brand and differentiate yourself in the marketplace. FEATURING: Amanda Morrison, Cofounder, Julie; Yoon Ahn, Creative Director, Ambush, and Global Women’s Curator, Nike; Melissa Ben-Ishay, Cofounder and CEO, Baked by Melissa Top 10: Ryan Reynolds

Main Stage