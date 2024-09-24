The 50 colleges and universities making an outsize impact on business and society

BY Brendan Vaughanlong read

Welcome to the first-ever edition of Ignition Schools, a collaboration between Fast Company and our sibling publication, Inc.

The Ignition Schools list honors the top academic institutions that play an enormous role in shaping the businesses that influence society. Innovation and entrepreneurship—the editorial lodestars for Fast Company and Inc., respectively—are also the focus of Ignition Schools. The 50 colleges and universities we’re honoring in our inaugural list don’t just produce elite students and groundbreaking research; they also are economic engines that generate the ideas, businesses, and opportunities that move cities, regions, and countries toward a better future. At Fast Company, we’ve always covered the link between the ideas born in academic settings and their commercialization through public-private partnership, venture capital, visionary leadership, and sheer will. With Ignition Schools, we’re formalizing the analysis of the colleges and universities where some of the world’s greatest ideas originate, using metrics such as the number of venture-backed companies founded by students and alumni, the total venture money raised by students and alumni, and government research and development expenditures. (Read more about our methodology.) Our dual goals? To better understand how this symbiotic relationship leads to business innovation, and to celebrate the schools where the magic is most likely to happen.

1. Stanford University Stanford, California With a massive endowment, a strong alumni network, and its close connection to Silicon Valley, Stanford has become synonymous with innovation and entrepreneurship. The StartX accelerator, Stanford Technology Ventures Program, the BASES (Business Association of Stanford Entrepreneurial Students) startup challenge, and the LaunchPad accelerator have played a vital role in helping nurture tech luminaries such as Larry Page and Sergey Brin (Google), Reid Hoffman (LinkedIn), Peter Thiel (PayPal), and Marissa Mayer (Yahoo). Stanford is also a leader in open education, offering resources to non-full-time students through programs like Stanford Ignite. The Stanford Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (SAIL) and Bio-X programs are at the cutting edge of tech and biomedical innovation, and its Graduate School of Business (GSB) and d.school (Hasso Plattner Institute of Design) are globally recognized. Professors like Robert Sutton, Riitta Katila, and Jennifer Aaker further Stanford’s focus on organizational behavior. 2. University of Pennsylvania Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, open to graduate and undergraduate students, consistently ranks among the world’s top business schools. Besides boasting strong connections to the financial sector in New York and famous alumni such as Elon Musk (Tesla, SpaceX) and Fred Wilson (Union Square Ventures), Wharton has been credited with fueling the direct-to-consumer business model, with graduates including the founders of eyewear company Warby Parker and kids clothing brand Primary. Penn’s Venture Lab and Pennovation Center provide comprehensive support for startups, offering resources to help transform ideas into scalable businesses. The influence of faculty such as Angela Duckworth, known for her research on grit and self-control, shapes Penn’s entrepreneurial approach, highlighting the psychological elements essential for scaling businesses globally. 3. University of Michigan Ann Arbor, Michigan The University of Michigan is celebrated for its Michigan Ross School of Business and the College of Engineering, which connect creators to industry giants like General Motors and Ford; the latter recently opened a robotics complex on campus. Michigan’s legacy of fostering both tech and manufacturing distinguishes it from coastal peers, while its commitment to social responsibility has solidified ties with Detroit’s revitalization efforts. Alumni such as Tony Fadell (iPod and iPhone engineer) reflect Michigan’s influence in Silicon Valley. The university bolsters tech transfer efforts through its Innovation Partnerships and the Zell Lurie Institute, which in turn advances startups across sectors like healthcare and energy.

4. Harvard University Cambridge, Massachusetts Harvard University stands out for its global reach and influence, exemplified by its Harvard Innovation Labs (i-Lab) and alumni like Bill Gates (Microsoft), Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook), and Michael Bloomberg (Bloomberg LP). The President’s Innovation Challenge, offering half a million dollars to be shared by winning ventures, encourages students across all 13 Harvard schools to tackle global challenges. Harvard Undergraduate Ventures, a student-run entrepreneurship and venture capital organization, supports early-stage startups, while the contributions of professors including Nobel laureate Sir Oliver Hart, in economics, and Amy Edmondson, in psychological safety and team dynamics, keep Harvard at the vanguard of business innovation. The university’s tech transfer successes include Moderna’s groundbreaking mRNA vaccines and the gene-editing technology CRISPR-Cas9, developed in collaboration with institutions such as MIT and Berkeley. 5. Columbia University New York, New York

With alumni including Warren Buffett (Berkshire Hathaway) and Henry Kravis (KKR), Columbia University’s legacy of producing global investment leaders is renowned. It’s rising as an entrepreneurship hub, too. The Columbia Startup Lab provides graduates with tailored programs and subsidized workspace, while the Tamer Institute for Social Enterprise and Climate Change bridges business and social impact, fostering entrepreneurs who prioritize both profit and purpose. The Columbia Venture Competition offers critical funding and mentorship to aspiring founders, and professors like Jeffrey Sachs, an expert on sustainable development, enhance the university’s multidisciplinary approach to innovation and entrepreneurship. 6. Cornell University Ithaca, New York As a land-grant university, Cornell uniquely blends entrepreneurship with community impact, especially in sectors such as agriculture and life sciences. Its focus on regional economic development through the Cornell Center for Regional Economic Advancement and the eLab accelerator is further evidence of its mandate. Cornell’s Big Idea Competition fosters entrepreneurial solutions to real-world problems, encouraging students to create viable ventures. Notable alumni include venture capitalist Mary Meeker and the now-deceased Chuck Knight (Emerson Electric), among other executives, who collectively showcase the school’s cross-disciplinary approach to innovation.

7. Massachusetts Institute of Technology Cambridge, Massachusetts That MIT has become synonymous with technological innovation and entrepreneurial leadership is a testament to programs like the MIT Sandbox Innovation Fund Program, run out of the MIT InnovationHQ. It has also helped spur campus startups, while alumni such as Drew Houston have been keen to give back to the institution. In 2021, the Dropbox co-founder and CEO donated $10 million to, in part, endow a shared professorship between the university’s computing college and the management school. The institution’s ability to attract professors like Eric von Hippel, known for his pioneering work on user innovation, and Fiona Murray, who strengthens MIT’s global entrepreneurial network, speaks to its enduring relevance. MIT’s top tech transfer successes include Ginkgo Bioworks, a leader in synthetic biology, and iRobot, the creator of the Roomba, advancing home automation. 8. University of California, Berkeley Berkeley, California

UC Berkeley’s legacy of activism and social change is reflected in its entrepreneurial programming, especially through the Berkeley Changemaker initiative, which encourages students to address global issues like climate change and inequality. Of course, its proximity to the venture capital networks of the Bay Area has helped the student body attract resources. SkyDeck, Berkeley’s startup accelerator, offers access to Silicon Valley’s top investors while maintaining strong academic ties through the Haas School of Business. Faculty members like Laura D’Andrea Tyson emphasize using business as a tool to solve social challenges, exemplified by alumni such as Alice Waters, who pioneered the Edible Schoolyard Project. Berkeley’s top tech transfer successes include CRISPR-Cas9, developed in collaboration with Harvard and MIT, which revolutionized gene editing. 9. University of California, Los Angeles Los Angeles, California UCLA’s Anderson School of Management is renowned for nurturing high-growth startups, while the school’s proximity to Hollywood uniquely positions it to support entrepreneurship in media and entertainment, a niche few other schools can claim. The Venture Accelerator at UCLA Anderson helps facilitate student access to venture capitalists, media executives, and tech entrepreneurs, and programs like the Knapp Venture Competition and the Global Access Program attract students with innovative ideas and international aspirations. Alumni such as Brian Lee (The Honest Company, LegalZoom, and ShoeDazzle); Ruth Handler, the Mattel executive who invented Barbie; and Travis Kalanick (Uber) reflect UCLA’s broad influence across tech, consumer goods, and pop culture. UCLA’s faculty includes leaders like Professor Shlomo Benartzi, an expert in behavioral economics.

10. New York University New York, New York At NYU, the school’s Entrepreneurial Institute and Leslie eLab facilitate the training and coaching of students and faculty founders as well as connect them with investors and industry professionals central to the city’s economy. Alumni such as Jack Dorsey (Twitter, Block) and Peggy Yu (dangdang.com) highlight NYU’s global influence in tech and international business. The NYU Endless Frontiers Lab attracts ambitious entrepreneurs from around the world, and the NYU Innovation Venture Fund is essential to the networked success of the school’s larger ecosystem. Stern School of Business professors Scott Galloway, a leader in business strategy and tech disruption, and Melissa Schilling, an authority on innovation in high-tech industries, strengthen NYU’s reputation for fostering business innovation. NYU’s notable tech transfer successes include Remicade, a key treatment for autoimmune diseases, and drug-eluting stents, which have advanced heart disease treatment. 11. University of Southern California Los Angeles, California

With two strong institutions, including the Marshall School of Business and the Lloyd Greif Center for Entrepreneurial Studies, USC has emerged as a leader in entrepreneurship and innovation. The Blackstone LaunchPad and USC Stevens Center for Innovation, which hosts the Student Innovator Showcase, provide unique support for startups, particularly those in media and entertainment. Alumni like Marc Benioff (Salesforce) and George Lucas (Lucasfilm) highlight USC’s significant impact on the tech and entertainment industries. USC’s faculty, including Ashish Soni, known for his expertise in digital innovation and entrepreneurship, further strengthen the university’s creative and entrepreneurial ecosystem. USC’s tech transfer successes include pioneering virtual reality technologies applied across various industries, a testament to its leadership in tech, venture, and media entrepreneurship. 12. University of Texas, Austin Austin, Texas As Silicon Valley giants like Apple and Tesla move to Austin for its business-friendly environment, the students at UT Austin play a crucial role in supplying talent—when they’re not launching their own thing altogether. The Austin Technology Incubator and Texas Venture Labs position the university as a leader in startup acceleration, making it a focal point for cleantech ventures and sustainable business models. The Longhorn Startup Lab provides extensive resources for student entrepreneurs, while the flexible Texas-McCombs full-time MBA allows 70% of coursework to be self-selected, empowering students with entrepreneurial aspirations to tailor their studies. Alumni like Michael Dell (Dell) and John Hanke (Keyhole) and faculty such as Bob Metcalfe, inventor of Ethernet, cement UT Austin’s reputation in tech innovation and entrepreneurship. Clean energy technology advances have also furthered Austin’s tech transfer successes.

13. University of Toronto Toronto, Ontario Bolstered by the Impact Centre, a significant research budget, and the Rotman School of Management—known for its creative approach to finance and entrepreneurship—the University of Toronto is a giant amid Canada’s thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem. U of T drives innovation through initiatives like the Creative Destruction Lab (CDL), a nonprofit that helps seed-stage science and technology companies scale through an objectives-based program. The Health Innovation Hub (H2i), within the Temerty Faculty of Medicine, accelerates early-stage entrepreneurs in commercializing health-related ideas. To wit, one of U of T’s top tech transfer successes is Deep Genomics, an AI-driven drug discovery platform that exemplifies its contribution to healthcare and technology. Star entrepreneur alumni include the now-deceased Ted Rogers (Rogers Communications) and Robert Herjavec (Shark Tank). 14. University of Washington Seattle, Washington

The University of Washington’s proximity to tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft gives students an edge in cloud computing and artificial intelligence. Its CoMotion innovation hub and the Buerk Center for Entrepreneurship further provide students with the resources to launch successful startups, while professors like Ed Lazowska, a leader in computer science, solidify UW’s role in advancing technology and entrepreneurship. Notable alumni such as Jeffrey Brotman (Costco) and David Bonderman (Texas Pacific Group) highlight UW’s influence across industries. UW’s top tech transfer successes include the development of the hepatitis B vaccine, which has improved global health outcomes, and Alexa Voice Technology, licensed to Amazon, which powers smart speakers worldwide. 15. Duke University Durham, North Carolina Duke University stands out for its emphasis on ventures that blend profit with social impact, driven by programs like the Duke Innovation & Entrepreneurship (Duke I&E) initiative, the Duke Venture Fund, and Duke Capital Partners. This commitment to responsible business leadership, spurred on by social-innovation-focused faculty members such as Cathy Clark, sets Duke apart from more tech-focused peers. Notable alumni including Tim Cook (Apple) and Melinda French Gates (Pivotal Ventures) showcase Duke’s influence in both tech and philanthropy. Duke’s top tech transfer successes include Polarean, which advances lung imaging, and Chimerix’s smallpox antiviral, an important development in biopharmaceuticals.

16. Northwestern University Evanston, Illinois Northwestern University’s focus on entrepreneurship at the intersection of technology and media sets it apart. While the Kellogg School of Management emphasizes both creativity and strong business fundamentals, the Garage helps students put those ideas into action. The incubator, which is interdisciplinary, unites students from various fields to launch startups. Professors like Mohanbir Sawhney, renowned for his work on marketing and innovation, provide Northwestern with a distinctive advantage in fostering tech-driven, media-focused startups. Northwestern’s notable tech transfer successes include Lyrica, a widely used treatment for nerve pain, underscoring its contributions to both health and technology. 17. Yale University New Haven, Connecticut

Yale University is a powerhouse for startups with a social impact. Yale Ventures and the Tsai Center for Innovative Thinking at Yale (Tsai CITY) provide access to accelerators and innovation centers, while the university’s Innovation Summit connects students with investors and mentors, bridging academic research with real-world solutions. Alumni such as Bing Gordon (Electronic Arts) and Frederick W. Smith (FedEx) demonstrate the global reach and diversity of Yale’s entrepreneurial alumni. Professors like Nobel laureate Robert Shiller, known for his work on financial market volatility, and Judith Chevalier, recognized for her research on new technologies and their impact on industries, reinforce Yale’s leadership in fostering entrepreneurship that prioritizes both social good and business success. 18. University of Wisconsin-Madison Madison, Wisconsin The University of Wisconsin-Madison is a leader in biotech and agricultural innovation, supported by the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF), one of the first university-based technology transfer organizations in the U.S. Its Discovery to Product initiative focuses on turning research into scalable products, particularly in life sciences and biotech. Top tech transfer successes include Warfarin, an anticoagulant that’s used to treat cardiovascular disease. Alumni such as John Morgridge (Cisco Systems) and Judith Faulkner (Epic Systems) demonstrate UW-Madison’s far-reaching business influence. Professors like Bill Murphy, known for his groundbreaking work in biomedical engineering and biotech innovation, help position UW-Madison as a standout in health and biotech entrepreneurship.

19. Tel Aviv University Tel Aviv, Israel Tel Aviv University (TAU) is central to Israel’s Startup Nation reputation, with a remarkable track record in producing unicorn startups among its students, alumni, and employees. Its entrepreneurship ecosystem thrives through the TAU Entrepreneurship Center, Dan Launchpad accelerator, and TAU Ventures, which have nurtured tech leaders including Amnon Shashua (Mobileye), Uri Levine (Waze), Dan Goldstein (Formula and Matrix), and Arik Faingold (Pentera). The Coller School of Management promotes international collaboration with more than 100 global university partnerships and offers the prestigious Global Sofaer MBA, a one-year program focused on innovation, new venture creation, and entrepreneurship for English speakers. TAU’s Innovation Conference connects Israeli startups with international investors, reinforcing its critical role in the global startup ecosystem. 20. McGill University Montreal, Québec

McGill University’s commitment to innovation in health and sustainability aligns with its strong academic heritage in the biological and chemical sciences. McGill’s rich history includes pioneering discoveries in medicine, neuroscience, and psychology. Alumni like Mort Zuckerman (Boston Properties) and Michelle Zatlyn (Cloudflare) highlight its global business influence, while the school’s Dobson Centre for Entrepreneurship fosters ventures that emphasize social impact and environmental sustainability. Professors like Henry Mintzberg, a management theorist, further reinforce McGill’s leadership in business education and entrepreneurial thinking. 21. University of Maryland College Park, Maryland The University of Maryland stands out for its focus on cybersecurity and tech-driven entrepreneurship, supported by the Dingman Center for Entrepreneurship and the Maryland Technology Enterprise Institute (Mtech). Alumni like Ethan Brown (Beyond Meat) and Kevin Plank (Under Armour) demonstrate the university’s broad entrepreneurial ties, and events like the Pitch Dingman Competition provide students with opportunities to connect with investors and scale their ventures. Though he’s no longer teaching, Professor Emeritus Ben Shneiderman, a pioneer in human-computer interaction, continues to strengthen the university’s reputation as a leader in tech innovation.

22. Boston University Boston, Massachusetts Boston University excels in cross-disciplinary entrepreneurship through Innovate@BU. This initiative includes the IDG Capital Student Innovation Center, a facility that offers collaboration space, mentoring, and essential resources for student entrepreneurs. Alumni like Brian Bedol (CBS Sports Network) and Joe Roth (Morgan Creek Entertainment) highlight BU’s influence on media and entertainment. The Pardee School, named for now-deceased benefactor Frederick S. Pardee, an economist and real estate investor, houses seven research centers, each dedicated to advancing human progress. The school’s New Venture Competition, meanwhile, offers pitch coaching, along with tips for team building and garnering media attention. 23. Washington University in St. Louis St. Louis, Missouri

Washington University in St. Louis is known for its holistic approach to business education and resources, buttressed by a system of high-tech partnerships, on-site resources, and research programs. These include the Skandalaris Center for Interdisciplinary Innovation and Entrepreneurship, the Olin Business School, and the Bauer Leadership Center, which develops values-based leaders. Yet the McDonnell Center for the Space Sciences, home to a productive NASA partnership dating back to the first moon missions, has long been a “jewel in WashU’s crown.” Alumni like Michael L. Riordan (Gilead Sciences) and Sai Sam Htun (Loi Hein) reflect the university’s global influence across various sectors. The Olin Cup, a business competition, is central to WashU’s entrepreneurial culture, while the university’s innovation hub, the Office of Technology Management, just this year celebrated its 100th faculty startup. 24. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Champaign, Illinois The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a leader in engineering and technology-driven entrepreneurship. A mainstay of this ecosystem is the Technology Entrepreneur Center (TEC), offering courses, competitions, workshops, and events to immerse students in tech entrepreneurship. The annual Cozad New Venture Challenge, a flagship TEC program, provides mentoring, workshops, and over $600,000 in prizes to student-run deep tech and software startups. With more than 300 student- and faculty-founded startups incubated to date, the university’s technology startup incubator, EnterpriseWorks, is also a vital part of its entrepreneurial offerings, which include the iVenture Accelerator, an educational accelerator for student startups. Notable alumni include Marcin Kleczynski (Malwarebytes), Max Levchin (PayPal), Larry Ellison (Oracle), Jawed Karim (YouTube), and Reshma Saujani (Girls Who Code).

25. University of Waterloo Waterloo, Ontario The University of Waterloo is one of Canada’s top institutions for deep tech, driven by the Velocity Incubator and the Conrad School of Entrepreneurship and Business. The university’s entrepreneurship programs have produced some of Canada’s most successful startups, and its creator-owned intellectual property policy empowers students and faculty to retain the rights to their innovations. Alumni such as Mike Lazaridis (Research in Motion for BlackBerry) and David Cheriton (early Google investor) highlight Waterloo’s long-standing influence in the tech world, as do educators like Larry Smith, a renowned professor of economics and founding director of the Problem Lab. 26. Purdue University West Lafayette, Indiana

Purdue focuses on engineering and aerospace innovation, supported by resources including Discovery Park and initiatives such as Purdue Innovates, which offers the six-week student incubator Firestarter, the Trask Innovation Fund for short-term funding, and more. Faculty are eligible to become Innovation & Entrepreneurship Fellows, charged with fostering a campus-wide culture of innovation. Professors like Mike Manfra, known for his pioneering work in quantum computing, reinforce Purdue’s leadership in tech entrepreneurship. 27. Georgia Institute of Technology Atlanta, Georgia Georgia Tech leads in tech and engineering innovation, with entrepreneurship resources such as the state-founded tech-startup incubator Advanced Technology Development Center and VentureLab. Supported by the work of research facilities like the Institute of Electronics and Nanotechnology, the school is a leader in patenting, startup generation, and technology transfer. The Klaus Startup Challenge prepares student entrepreneurs at the College of Computing for future competitions and funding opportunities—such as its own CREATE-X initiative, designed to instill in students lasting entrepreneurial confidence. Alumni include Mailchimp cofounder Ben Chestnut. Faculty like Rafael Bras, an expert in climate science and sustainability, help position Georgia Tech as a leader in environmental advancement.

28. University of Virginia Charlottesville, Virginia UVA emphasizes responsible business leadership, particularly through the Batten Institute for Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Technology at Darden School of Business. UVA Innovate is a new university-wide initiative to encourage entrepreneurship among both students and staff. The annual Galant Challenge, held by the McIntire School of Commerce, focuses on scaling startups with the potential to make a global impact. UVA alumni include Reddit founders Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian. Professors like Edward Hess, an expert in high-performance learning organizations, help ensure that the university remains at the forefront of sustainable business practices. 29. Johns Hopkins University Baltimore, Maryland

Johns Hopkins, the first-ever research university in the United States, is a longtime leader in innovation. Today, it is a rising leader in entrepreneurship thanks in large part to Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures (JHTV), the university’s commercialization and technology transfer arm. JHTV executive director Christy Wyskiel has played a key role in commercializing the university’s research and fostering entrepreneurship among faculty and students alike. Alumni include Christopher Hoiles Lee (AIG Highstar Capital founder) and Michael Bloomberg, whose $1 billion gift earlier this year has made its renowned medical school free for most students. Johns Hopkins continues to shape the biotech startup ecosystem, and its spin-offs are helping strengthen Baltimore’s emerging tech hub. 30. Carnegie Mellon University Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Carnegie Mellon is a leader in technology and robotics entrepreneurship, exemplified by the Swartz Center for Entrepreneurship at Tepper School of Business. The center oversees the Project Olympus incubator program and the annual McGinnis Venture Competition, which supports student-led tech startups. Faculty like artificial intelligence pioneer Raj Reddy help sustain CMU’s place at the forefront of robotics and AI. Alumni include Luis von Ahn (Duolingo cofounder and CEO), Vinod Khosla (Sun Microsystems cofounder), and Andrew Ng (cofounder of Coursera, founder of DeepLearning.AI, and more). CMU’s notable tech transfer successes include groundbreaking robotics innovations and the language-learning app Duolingo.

31. University of Oxford Oxford, England Oxford, the oldest university in the English-speaking world, has emerged as a leader in global entrepreneurship. The Entrepreneurship Centre at Saïd Business School provides funding for high-growth startups via the Oxford Seed Fund, the university’s flagship entrepreneurial resource. Oxford alumni include LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman and Sir Tim Berners-Lee, inventor of the World Wide Web. Faculty including Sir John Bell, who led the university’s Covid-19 vaccine research in collaboration with AstraZeneca and now serves as president of the Ellison Institute of Technology, continue to shape global health innovation. 32. University of Florida Gainesville, Florida

UF stands out for its focus on agricultural and environmental innovation, supported by the Entrepreneurship & Innovation Center at Warrington College of Business. The annual four-month Big Idea Gator Business Plan Competition encourages students to develop growth-oriented ventures. Faculty such as leadership expert Joyce Bono reinforce UF’s entrepreneurial chops. Alumni include corporate lawyer Larry Hoffman (Greenberg Traurig Hoffman) and Syed Balkhi (MonsterInsights founder). UF’s top tech transfer successes include Gatorade, which revolutionized the sports-drink industry. 33. University of Colorado Boulder Boulder, Colorado CU Boulder excels in sustainability and cleantech entrepreneurship, with resources like the Deming Center for Entrepreneurship, the Catalyze CU summer accelerator, and ASSETT Innovation Incubator. CU Boulder also leads in space and atmospheric sciences—the school partners with NASA and NOAA, and its highest-budget research institute is the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics. The New Venture Challenge, the annual flagship program of the campus-wide Innovation & Entrepreneurship Initiative, fosters student startups. Jeffrey York, research director of the Deming Center and a professor of management and entrepreneurship, exemplifies CU’s forward-thinking approach to business education. Notable alumni include Ethereum cofounder Charles Hoskinson and Chipotle founder Steve Ells.

34. University of British Columbia Vancouver, British Columbia The University of British Columbia is a leader in sustainability-driven and social innovation. The school’s entrepreneurship hub, entrepreneurship@UBC (e@UBC), hosts specialized programs like Lab2Market, which connects STEM students to entrepreneurial opportunities. The HATCH Venture Builder accelerator, a collaboration between e@UBC and the Institute for Computing Information and Cognitive Systems, supports ventures aiming to create social, economic, and environmental impacts. Faculty like interdisciplinary scientist Kai Chan, known for his work on sustainability and biodiversity, underscore UBC’s leadership in green innovation. Alumni include Brian Wong (Klip) and Nolan Watson (Sandstorm), the youngest-ever CFO of a company on the New York Stock Exchange. 35. University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill Chapel Hill, North Carolina

The University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill is committed to community-driven entrepreneurship through the school-wide initiative Innovate Carolina. Its 1789 Student Venture Fund supports on-campus innovation; its physical hub, the Junction, provides a home to student startups and helps foster UNC’s entrepreneurial community. Recent alumni include Mary Laci Motley (founder of Eats2Seats), David Spratte (cofounder of Carpe), Chijioge Nwogu (cofounder of GameFlo), and Patrick Mateer (founder of Seal the Seasons). 36. University of Chicago Chicago, Illinois The University of Chicago stands out for its data-driven approach to entrepreneurship. The Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation hosts the annual New Venture Challenge, which attracts data- and tech-focused startups. With the most recipients of the Nobel Prize in Economics, the university has influenced global economic policy for more than a century. Faculty members like behavioral economist and Nobel laureate Richard Thaler bolster UChicago’s dual focus on academic theory and entrepreneurship. Alumni such as Satya Nadella (CEO of Microsoft) and James McKinsey (founder of McKinsey & Co.) exemplify the university’s long-standing global business impact.

37. University of Cambridge Cambridge, England Located at the heart of England’s Silicon Fen (aka the Cambridge Cluster), Europe’s premier tech ecosystem, the University of Cambridge excels in science-based entrepreneurship. Cambridge Judge Business School offers programs like EnterpriseTECH and the startup accelerators Cambridge Venture Project and Accelerate Cambridge. Faculty like physicist Sir Mark Welland have helped translate academic research into commercial success. Alumni include Sir Martin Sorrell (communications company WPP) and media magnate Arianna Huffington. 38. Texas A&M University College Station, Texas

Texas A&M University is a leader in agricultural and engineering innovation, driven by its role as a land-grant university dedicated to public service. The McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship supports a wide range of startups through initiatives like the annual Ideas Challenge, which is open to all students hoping to launch their own businesses, while the AgriLife Research program encourages innovations in sustainability and environmental science. Alumni like Lowry Mays (ClearChannel) and Anthony Wood (Roku) reflect Texas A&M’s influence across diverse industries. Biomedical breakthroughs to come out of Texas A&M include groundbreaking Alzheimer’s treatments and the stem cell researcher Celltex Therapeutics. 39. Rutgers University New Brunswick, New Jersey Rutgers is a regional innovation powerhouse that emphasizes student ventures with real-world relevance. The Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship Academy (IDEA) drives student ventures across diverse industries. Faculty include Mukesh Patel, director of the Collaborative for Tech Entrepreneurship and Commercialization (CTEC), which helps turn cutting-edge technology and scientific discoveries into startup opportunities, and Jeffrey Robinson, cofounder of the Center for Urban Entrepreneurship & Economic Development, one of the first U.S. university-based centers to focus on empowering minority and urban entrepreneurs. Alumni like Bill Rasmussen (cofounder of ESPN) and Robert E. Campbell (former vice chairman of Johnson & Johnson) underscore the university’s broad influence in business and innovation.

40. Arizona State University Tempe, Arizona Arizona State emphasizes scalable, tech-driven ventures through Skysong Innovations, the public-private partnership that exclusively manages the ASU community’s intellectual property, and that has launched more than 250 startups and raised $1.4 billion in investment capital. Alumni include animal behaviorist Temple Grandin, housing developer Ira Fulton, former U.S. secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett, and fashion designer Kate Spade. The ASU Innovation Open is an annual competition to support student-innovators with the development of deep-tech ventures. ASU’s key tech transfer successes include the direct air carbon-capture company Carbon Collect and Zero Mass Water, a solar-powered water harvesting technology. 41. University of Minnesota Twin Cities Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota

The University of Minnesota is renowned for biotech and agriculture-focused entrepreneurship, supported by the Holmes Center for Entrepreneurship at the Carlson School of Management. MN Cup is a statewide startup competition that drives innovation in life sciences and technology across Minnesota. The Technology Commercialization office oversees Minnesota Innovation Partnerships, which connects businesses to cutting-edge technology based on university research. Faculty include management professor Mary Benner, known for her research on innovation and organizational change. Alumni include Curt Carlson (founder of Carlson Companies), Anthony Adducci (cofounder of Cardiac Pacemakers), and Frank Dixon (founder of Scripps Research Institute). Top tech transfer successes include the Honeycrisp apple cultivar, which revolutionized agriculture. 42. Ohio State University Columbus, Ohio The Ohio State University is a leader in entrepreneurship education, driven by the Keenan Center for Entrepreneurship at the Fisher College of Business. Students benefit from resources like the Accelerator Awards, the Early-Stage Technology Fund, and the Technology Commercialization Office, which helps bring products to market. The Best of Student Startups (BOSS) competition emphasizes practical, results-driven ventures. The I-Corps@Ohio program has empowered dozens of tech startup teams. Faculty include finance professor Anil Makhija, known for fostering partnerships between academia and industry. Alumni include Gene Sharp (founder of the nonprofit Albert Einstein Institution) and venture capitalist Alan Patricof.

43. University of Arizona Tucson, Arizona The University of Arizona excels in biotech innovation, supported by programs like the McGuire Center for Entrepreneurship and the science- and health-focused Bio5 Institute. Alumni include advertising executive Karl Eller (Eller Media), Rande Gerber (cofounder of Casamigos tequila), and Kourtney Kardashian. The New Venture Competition and Tech Launch Arizona foster ventures addressing regional challenges, particularly in biotech, desert agriculture, and environmental sciences. Notable faculty include biomedical engineer Jennifer Barton and economist Shyam Sunder, known for his work in accounting and financial markets. Partnerships with Tucson Electric Power have led to energy advancements at the Solar Zone at UA Tech Park. Top tech-transfer successes include cancer diagnostics developed at Bio5. 44. Brown University Providence, Rhode Island

Brown blends liberal arts and entrepreneurship through the Nelson Center for Entrepreneurship, which offers resources such as a two-month intensive accelerator and the annual Brown Venture Prize in support of impact-driven startups. Brown’s open curriculum encourages innovation from a wide range of academic interests. Alumni include Aneel Bhusri (CEO of Workday), Debra Lee (former CEO of BET Networks), and Dylan Field (cofounder and CEO of Figma). Faculty like economist Emily Oster, a Time 100 honoree in 2022, focus on data-driven innovation and social impact. 45. University of California, Davis Davis, California UC Davis stands out for its emphasis on agriculture and environmental entrepreneurship, supported by resources like Venture Catalyst and the Technology Transfer Office. Alumni include Alfred Chuang (former CEO of BEA Systems) and Jason Lucash (founder of OrigAudio). The START Suite provides students with key resources to begin their entrepreneurial journey, including legal consultation, an entrepreneur network, and pitch coaching. The annual Big Bang! Business Competition focuses on startups in food, agritech, and sustainability. Faculty like plant pathologist and geneticist Pamela Ronald contribute to the commercialization of research.

46. Indiana University Bloomington Bloomington, Indiana Indiana University maintains a strong focus on innovation, led by the Shoemaker Innovation Center and the Johnson Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, both part of Kelley School of Business. Kelley School received the 2023 Model Entrepreneurship Program Award from the U. S. Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship for its comprehensive entrepreneurship curriculum. Courses like the semester-long acceleration bootcamp known as Spine Sweat Experience and resources such as the annual Clapp IDEA Competition and IU Venture Fellows help prepare the next generation of business leaders. Notable alumni include Mark Cuban (Shark Tank, Cost Plus Drugs) and John Chambers (former CEO of Cisco Systems). Professors like Donald F. Kuratko, a pioneer in entrepreneurship education, maintain IU’s forward-thinking approach to fostering innovation. 47. Princeton University Princeton, New Jersey

Both a premier liberal arts institution and a leading research university, Princeton stands out for its intellectual rigor and emphasis on cross-discipline innovation. The Keller Center for Innovation in Engineering Education’s competitive entrepreneurship certificate program features courses in creativity, innovation and design, and venture capital and the finance of innovation. Princeton Entrepreneurship Club (E-Club) supports a number of student groups like Almitas Bioventures and HackPrinceton. E-Club says that its annual student-run entrepreneurship competition, TigerLaunch, is the world’s largest. Alumni such as Jeff Bezos (Amazon) and Meg Whitman (former CEO of Hewlett-Packard) highlight the school’s global impact. Faculty like sociology professor Zeynep Tufekci, an expert in the social impact of technology, elevate Princeton’s standing at the intersection of public policy and innovation. 48. Vanderbilt University Nashville, Tennessee Vanderbilt University is an emerging force in healthcare and tech entrepreneurship, supported by the Center for Technology Transfer and Commercialization and innovation hub the Wond’ry, a one-stop shop for student and community entrepreneurs. The center offers resources in marketing, design strategy, social innovation, and funding programs such as the biomedical Lightning Accelerator, the virtual Sullivan Family Ideator program, and the six- to 12-month Founder Program. In September, the school announced a new satellite campus—to be located on the nearly-one-square-block campus of an historic Episcopalian seminary in Chelsea, in the heart of Manhattan. Vanderbilt alumni include Thomas Frist Jr. (health facility giant HCA Healthcare) and Mahni Ghorashi (genomics testing company Clear Labs).

49. Georgetown University Washington, D.C. Georgetown combines Jesuit values with a focus on global and ethical entrepreneurship, driven by the McDonough School of Business and the Georgetown Entrepreneurship Initiative, which administers the annual Bark Tank competition for student startups tackling real-world problems. The university’s prime Washington, D.C., location offers unparalleled access to the U.S. government, the diplomatic community, and global business leaders. Notable alumni include Ted Leonsis (Monumental Sports & Entertainment) and Chris Sacca (venture capitalist, Lowercase Capital). Professors like Jeff Reid, an expert in startup ecosystems and angel investing, strengthen Georgetown’s entrepreneurial focus. 50. Queen’s University Kingston, Ontario