In the world of software development and digital transformation, the boundaries between onshore and offshore teams used to be clear. You had the onshore “A-team”: highly trained, highly skilled, deeply immersed in the company’s culture and strategic vision—but expensive to maintain. On the other hand, there was the offshore team: cheaper to activate and scale but also remote, harder to steer, and generally less skilled than their domestic counterparts.

Increasingly, though, that dichotomy is breaking down. Offshoring is now more of a talent play: Immigration logjams and improved education mean there’s high-quality tech talent in India, Latin America, Eastern Europe, and other software hubs, albeit at a lower cost than in the U.S. Simultaneously, organizations find that using exclusively onshore resources with U.S. salaries and costs isn’t sustainable. With many projects now relying on modular software libraries, APIs, platforms, and other pre-existing resources, many organizations believe it should be possible to deliver high-quality digital products cheaply and quickly. However, organizations aren’t willing to give up control of their projects or simply ship all their IT needs out to teams on the other side of the planet. Some have had horror stories from offshore experiments, dealing with significant technical debt issues that impact security, code structure, and maintenance. For smaller agencies and digital services companies, offshoring is essential to stay competitive with larger firms and establish a clear differentiator in the market.

CRACKING THE CODE Running cross-border teams can be challenging, of course. Language barriers, cultural obstacles, logistical headaches, lack of experience and expertise, and even time-zone differences can all conspire to make digital projects harder to realize. The potential benefits of using offshore or nearshore teams are obvious, such as the advantage of the time difference; having a global workforce means that very often progress is made during our nighttime. Round-the-clock development means we can make a decision one day and have it made manifest the next morning. However, capturing those benefits reliably and efficiently is often much harder than organizations anticipate.

That creates a space where digital agencies can drive value by helping to crack the code. As digital transformation specialists, agencies can coordinate across multiple geographies and build out efficient networks of talent, expertise, and resources spanning onshore, nearshore, and offshore teams. To achieve that, and enable effective nearshore and offshore collaboration while still maintaining a stellar quality of service, agencies should do four key things: 1. PUT THE RIGHT PEOPLE IN PLACE To manage cross-border teams, it’s vital to have the right people physically present in the places where they’re most needed. Certain key roles—such as a solutions architect, a project manager, or a creative director—can act as bridges between the home office and remote teams, helping to avoid snafus due to linguistic or cultural slip-ups and explaining strategic and tactical priorities to local teams.

For instance, having solutions architects in the same time zone enables real-time interaction, facilitating synchronous communication for immediate feedback and quick decision-making during critical project phases. Proximity to key stakeholders and the agency team allows the solutions architect to engage more effectively, enhancing their ability to align technical solutions with business goals. Increased responsiveness and agility are also important, as issues can be addressed swiftly without waiting for overlapping hours, reducing downtime and keeping the project on track. 2. BE THE HUB OF THE WHEEL

A digital agency has a unique opportunity to serve as an integrator or connector bringing other stakeholders into the fold. This isn’t something that can be improvised, though: agency leaders need to actively and mindfully create formal processes to coordinate complex teams. This will include ongoing communication with regular strategic briefings to keep everyone in the loop, clear expectation-setting and time management, effective quality control processes, and a system for iterating as needed to consistently deliver high-quality results. 3. WORK WITH TECH-SAVVY PARTNERS

To succeed with an integrated nearshore/offshore model, agencies need to build a strong degree of technological expertise. It’s always possible to grow your operations and bring in additional developers or engineers for larger projects, but you need to do so from a strong technological center. Upscaling requires training and rapid onboarding, and that’s only possible if you alreadyhave a strong degree of technological expertise on staff to support growth. 4. USE AI AS AN ENABLER

New technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), can drive important efficiencies for both onshore and offshore teams. Onshore teams can use AI to deliver results more quickly, for instance, lowering the relative cost of onshore talent, while offshore and nearshore teams can use AI to elevate their skill set, promote standardization, and deliver high-quality code at scale. Bear in mind, though, that AI should augment, not replace, human talent; it’s vital to have effective processes and quality control measures in place to capture the benefits of AI without compromising on quality across your global team. TIME TO GO MULTINATIONAL