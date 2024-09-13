5 reasons cyber trust marks are going to be a game changer

BY Amir Tarighat2 minute read

An unexpected topic I found interesting at July’s Aspen Security Forum was that of Anne Neuberger. The Biden administration’s Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology discussed the government’s new Cyber Trust Mark initiative during her panel discussion titled, “Securing Trust in the Global Digital Economy: Cyber, Fraud, and Emerging Threats.”

The proposal, at a basic level, is to create a federally funded and supervised evaluation program that appraises the quality of commercial goods’ cybersecurity capabilities. Once submitted for review, the products will be tested, and based on the results, will either receive or fail to receive a “U.S. Cyber Trust Mark” label. While the specific standards and evaluative processes have not yet been announced in detail, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has stated that it plans to follow National Institute of Security and Technology (NIST) cybersecurity criteria very closely. Here’s why the Cyber Trust Mark is a groundbreaking development with positive implications across multiple fronts. 1. ENHANCED CONSUMER CONFIDENCE AND TRUST

Advocates point out that the Cyber Trust Mark provides an easy baseline for making informed purchasing decisions. Consumers will quickly know that they’re buying a product that meets a certain safety standard, disrupting the currently shrouded market which requires extensive independent research. Further, the mark will increase awareness about cybersecurity and IoT vulnerabilities as adoption of the label will make people inclined to educate themselves on the matter and reflect on their individual protection. 2. DIFFERENTIATION BETWEEN COMPETITORS AND MAKING YOUR BRAND STAND OUT

The Cyber Trust Mark offers a unique opportunity for companies to stand out from competitors. By obtaining this certification, brands can highlight their commitment to superior cybersecurity and effectively set themselves apart from those that do not have similar endorsements. This differentiation not only attracts security-conscious consumers, but also positions the brand as a leader in a crucial aspect of product integrity. 3. ADVANCED PRODUCT DESIGN, MANUFACTURING, AND STANDARDIZATION The introduction of the Cyber Trust Mark encourages manufacturers to improve their product design and adhere to standardized cybersecurity practices. The mark’s requirements necessitate robust security measures, which in turn leads to higher-quality, more secure products. This standardization elevates the overall quality of IoT devices while aligning industry practices, and sets clear expectations for both manufacturers and consumers.

4. ESTABLISHING AN INTERNATIONAL STANDARD Creating a clear and credible benchmark for IoT security sets the stage for a recognized standard that companies across the world can adopt. The Cyber Trust Mark aims to be an easy way for consumers to buy peace of mind along with whatever product they’re purchasing, seeking to inspire individuals to take accountability over personal cybersecurity measures and hopefully reduce attacks on IoT devices. 5. INCENTIVIZING CONSUMER PURCHASES WITH ENTICING NEW VERSIONS