BY Brook Zimmatore4 minute read

Business is built on the backs of a good few leaders. These are the people who keep the positive culture of business alive—and without them, it would fail. They inject the science of success, have all the virtues, and consistently find the right balance between compassion and force. I call them the “executive influencers.”

These professionals excel on the only true measure of a leader’s capital—the willingness of people to work for them and contribute to the organization’s success. No one can be motivated through force or threats. Whereas every company’s failure can be traced to its leadership, every success is due to a leader’s ability to earn the trust of their workforce. Where the executive influencer goes, people follow. But who exactly is this new leader? The executive influencer is not who you likely think they are. You will not see them at the top of your LinkedIn feed. Too busy to seek recognition, executive influencers are humble by definition. It is not that they want their voice amplified. Instead, it’s the business community that needs the executive influencer to codify their success and distribute it to the world.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

LEADERSHIP INFLUENCE IS EARNED Let’s get the obvious out of the way—executive “influencer” may not be the label these leaders want. But we can reclaim the language because there is a real need for their grounded wisdom. Young entrepreneurs would especially benefit from the kind of influence that would help them avoid multiple rounds of failure. To draw these great minds out into the open, we need to know who they are. Here’s how to recognize the executive influencer:

They build authority through achieving repeated success.

They have a scalable impact through building executive capital over the long term.

They can go into any business environment matching their skill set and drive transformation.

Their presence alone draws eyes, ears, and attention. Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of LinkedIn, lists the personal virtues of successful founders as courage, optimism, ingenuity, and agility. From my personal experience, I would add warmth and compassion. When I sit with a true executive influencer, I feel relaxed, problem-free, and trusting. There is a virtuousness to their communication style that helps individuals have the confidence that they can succeed where so many fail. THE IDEA OF THE EXECUTIVE INFLUENCER ISN’T NEW I believe one of the reasons the LinkedIn Creator Accelerator Program has struggled to gain traction is the best people don’t draw attention to themselves. Launched in 2022 with a $25 million investment, this incubator-style initiative was designed to “bring new concepts and visions to life” and help creators grow their audience. It was meant to model executive leadership. The problem, however, was the executives involved did not invest time in the program and did not want to come across as egotistical.

This led LinkedIn to shift their focus toward top voices management, where executives like Richard Branson were featured more as high society bios rather than industry-specific influencers. The shortcomings of the accelerator program highlighted the importance of humility and the need for executive influencers to share their insights despite their busy schedules. In fact, I have made it a mission to bring the voices of executive influencers to a larger audience. It started when I had an epiphany while working with a CEO 12 years ago as a young entrepreneur in marketing. As we sat down to discuss our first big account, I suddenly realized the executive influencer spoke in common denominators. There was a science to his success, and clarity and repetition were part of the formula. I then met many others, and they never seemed to make a wrong decision. I realized their authority never dies because they keep improving conditions over time, regardless of what barriers they face.

advertisement

A SIMPLE GUIDE TO EXECUTIVE INFLUENCE Hoffman likens starting a company to falling off a cliff and building a plane on the way down. Little wonder those new to the game need guidance. In my opinion, it’s the responsibility of the executive influencer to codify their success so we don’t have to count the collateral damage to people when a business fails. “If there’s already a model, let’s share it. If 100 leaders have done it before, what is the formula?”

But to do that, the executive influencer needs support. Here’s how companies can bring their insights to a wider audience: Identify the individual within the company who has the potential to be an executive influencer and represent the brand effectively.

Set up a marketing group or communications team to provide the resources and strategy to amplify the influencer’s message.

Break down the science of their success by analyzing what makes the executive influencer effective in their role.

Create a policy around the executive by establishing guidelines and expectations for both the influencer and the supporting team.

Generate regular high-quality content that showcases the executive influencer’s expertise and thought leadership, such as blog posts, videos, social media posts, and webinars. At this time of near-constant disruption, LinkedIn reports a huge spike in newsletters because there is a real hunger for credible leadership. Richard Edelman, the CEO synonymous with his trust barometer, says content must be iterative and interactive so readers can ask questions. If we are all looking for trustworthy leadership, then making the executive influencer accessible can help shift the business culture for everyone’s benefit. DEAR EXECUTIVE INFLUENCER, WE NEED YOU