When scaling your business, don’t underestimate the power of building connections and trust

BY Chris Savage3 minute read

Fostering connections has helped me build trust in many aspects of life, and the workplace is no exception. I believe establishing connection and trust is one of the most necessary initiatives leaders need to scale their businesses—but it can also be one of the most overlooked and underestimated.

In fact, creating a connection-first environment has been key to Wistia’s growth over the past 18 years both in person and virtually. But nurturing connections that build trust isn’t easy. Leaders often don’t spend enough time fostering it because of other business initiatives. What they don’t realize is that humans who genuinely care about other humans in business can be a game-changer for the business’ growth. Spending time together gives us the basic foundation of trust. Building trust makes it easier to share feedback and resolve any tension. Truly caring about your colleagues as people, and trusting that you are all working toward the same goal, inherently builds motivation to do better work for each other. This combination can create more efficient and better-performing teams, along with happier employees.

Here’s how we’ve successfully built a connection-first and trusting environment at Wistia. COMMUNITY BUILDING I have two rules of thumb about planning quality time with colleagues:

First, don’t force or complicate it. Give people permission and space to find simple and painless ways to get to know each other, like encouraging group dinners. You don’t want these moments to become cumbersome or something people avoid. Second, if you are a remote or hybrid company, be intentional about in-person time. As a remote-first company, we set aside in-person time for community building and problem-solving. For us, this looks like company-wide get-togethers at least once a year, planning that is done together in person three times a year, and smaller team gatherings as needed or desired.

Organizing company offsites is a great way to get people outside the office and foster more organic connections. Try doing something unique or different (we’ve tried a dude ranch)—your employees will likely bond over something new together. However, make sure a good amount of time is focused on building these connections instead of working. This is key to establishing a strong culture of trust that can be translated over to Slack when you return to a remote setting. ONLINE-FIRST TOOLS This brings me to the critical role online-first tools play in all of this.

Some community-building activities can’t be replicated online, like in-person events. They can quickly become arduous and boring, no matter how good of an event planner you are. What works for us are natively online activities, like gaming and online radio DJ sets. Yoga break, anyone? Or any takers for a game of virtual mini golf? These are great ways to bond with your colleagues over similar interests, have some fun, and create a strong sense of community. We also use remote-first collaboration tools like Roam to create virtual workspaces and replicate office environments. Video platforms are also a dynamic option for facilitating conversations between remote employees and encouraging more open and honest conversations.

ESTABLISHING A CULTURE OF TRANSPARENCY I’ve written before about the importance of transparent communication in establishing trust, and our “open book” mentality at Wistia. This means we bring people together regularly to share all data and learnings—the good and the bad—across the organization so everyone is on the same page. For example, in our all-hands meetings, we go through everything from strategy and financials to results and lessons learned. This creates a more collaborative and connected workplace centered around trust while encouraging more teamwork and communication.

THE IMPACT OF TRUST ON FEEDBACK This brings us back to feedback and being transparent with team members about what’s working and what’s not. Effectively giving and receiving feedback in a timely manner is important to both individual and team success. However, healthy and transparent feedback practices are rooted in trust and your connection with that person. My co-founder and I give each other feedback constantly. Without a connection, it’s hard to know how a person prefers to receive feedback, or maybe the hidden context behind why something may be going wrong.

At the end of the day, people respond best to specific feedback from people they trust and believe care about them. A NEW MANTRA Connection. Transparency. Trust. Growth. If you’re looking for a new mantra, this wouldn’t be a bad one to jump on.