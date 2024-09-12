BY Anita Grantham4 minute read

Among the biggest casualties of the global business upheaval over the past several years are our company cultures. Now, as leaders continue to navigate the uncharted waters of remote and hybrid work, rebuilding cultures has become an increasingly important task.

I like to define company culture as the behaviors you rely on to drive performance in your organization. Our cultures are guides for every employee, regardless of where they currently sit on the org chart. However, it’s at the top level where we, as HR professionals, should first focus our efforts to create meaningful cultures. HR needs to treat corporate leadership as its No. 1 customer. Everything we do as HR professionals succeeds or fails based on company leaders’ ability—and, often, desire—to implement the programs and tools we provide for them.

The following strategies can help HR teams create and drive strong cultures by securing leadership buy-in and helping encourage employees at every level of the organization to follow. STRATEGY #1: INTEGRATE CULTURE FROM THE TOP DOWN TO DRIVE BETTER DECISIONS Every impactful culture starts with establishing your mission, vision, and strategy, and defining the culture your company requires in order to make that a reality. Then, you set up strong values that guide your efforts. These become the essential foundations of all programs from any part of the organization, and will enable you to drive successful initiatives.

If those principles are going to motivate others and encourage them to thrive, then the next step is for HR leaders to build the company’s talent and rewards strategy on that foundation of values before any hiring or promoting. This structure will guide leaders through actively building on the mission, vision, and values while visibly supporting HR initiatives and encouraging open conversations about cultural alignment. Right now, around 54% of employees report experiencing company culture through the mission and values of the organization. While that’s a good place to start, it needs to be much higher. Developing and driving your culture must start at the top, after which grassroots support rises and everybody meets in the middle. Trying to build your culture in any other way ends with leaders not participating and employees wondering why they are being asked to commit to a mission and values when the leaders appear to be unwilling.

I believe that humans want to be connected to something larger than themselves. When we begin with our mission and vision and build culture through leaders, it signals to everyone that it’s a program worth getting behind. STRATEGY #2: HELP LEADERS STRENGTHEN CULTURE BY ALIGNING PLANS WITH VALUES Just because leadership has embraced their role in building culture does not mean your work as an HR organization is done. Effective leaders need to drive company culture by ensuring that all plans and decisions are filtered through the organization’s mission, vision, and values.

During a recent leadership meeting, my teams discussed the state of our remote and hybrid work and how well we felt that work was going. At the beginning of my presentation, I put our talent principles up on screen. I pointed out that we were looking at the vision of the talent we want to attract, and asked how our leaders think those people might be most successful. Are our current teams succeeding as remote employees? Are they succeeding in hybrid? Would they succeed better if they were in person? These are the types of conversations that enable you to tie your mission, vision, and values to your culture, and, ultimately, to your success. Leaders will benefit from defaulting to guiding principles anytime a tough decision arises, asking: How would our mission statement guide us? What would our values tell us to do?

As an HR team, your job is to ensure leaders always consider your talent principles, your reward principles, and how they tie to your value and vision. Your job is to drive the right conversations, help leadership tie all of the elements together, and consistently model that behavior. STRATEGY #3: ENCOURAGE LEADERS TO MODEL THE RIGHT BEHAVIOR FOR YOUR CULTURE As mentioned, leaders must model the desired behaviors and operationalize the company’s values in everyday decisions. This may be the most important step in ensuring that your culture is a beneficial framework for all employees.

The best way a leader can model this behavior is by finding those moments where the rubber meets the road and seizing the opportunity to showcase what the company values represent. Or, in some cases, don’t represent. For leaders, modeling behavior should be a very binary, carrot-and-stick approach: Their incentives are aligned with the demonstration of values, and those who aren’t committed to demonstrating company values are let go. We have a value at BambooHR that I really love: Assume the best. Suppose one department does something that upsets a different department’s leader, and that leader fires back in some way, presuming the other department is guilty of misbehavior before even having a chance to prove their innocence. When any employee witnesses the incorrect behavior, they will begin to reflect it. However, if the leader embraces the company’s values, they open a potent opportunity to steer their team toward building the company culture. In this case, the leader can indicate they are going to assume positive intent, and then seek more information about what happened with the other team.