Inside the secret, sprawling warehouse that’s home to Hollywood’s best costumes

BY Zachary Petit5 minute read

Throughout a 30,000-square-foot labyrinth spread across four connected buildings, there are rooms brimming with historic jewelry. Rooms filled with Victorian finery, flapper dresses, evening gowns from all eras, vintage bathing suits. At the core of it all is an apartment. And inside that apartment, you’ll find Melody Barnett, queen of Hollywood’s best-kept secret: Palace Costume.

Whereas most people flee work just as 5 p.m. rolls around, the 82-year-old Barnett is the passionate embodiment of a living garment archive who has been supplying the film industry with period-authentic costumes for decades. As such, she does not clock out. [Image: courtesy Chronicle Books] “She will oftentimes wake up at like 4 o’clock in the morning and work because she is right there,” says photographer Mimi Haddon, whose new book documenting the kaleidoscopic collection, Palace Costume, is out today. “If she’s not putting rental items away, then she’s repairing jewelry, or organizing jewelry, or going down to get more racks, or going to the Melrose Trading Post down the street or estate sales.” For her part, Barnett is modest. “I’m a worker,” she offers with a chuckle. “I think it keeps me alive.”

It’s hard to fully convey the impact that Barnett and her collection have had on cinema at large. Think films like Bonnie and Clyde. Flashdance. Back to the Future. The Color Purple—such very different periods, of which clothes offer specific clues. Beetlejuice, The Silence of the Lambs, Malcolm X, Apollo 13, Nixon, Clueless. Also, Forrest Gump, Boogie Nights, Titanic, The Aviator, The Life Aquatic, Walk the Line, There Will Be Blood, Iron Man, Phantom Thread, Licorice Pizza, Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood, Top Gun: Maverick, Oppenheimer. Barbie! Haddon says the shop is often one of a costume designer’s first stops when starting a project. “Pinterest and Instagram are great resources for creativity and design, but I don’t think there’s anything quite like actually being able to walk into a place that’s curated like Palace Costume—to be able to handle the clothes, to be able to turn those clothes inside and out and see how the seams are constructed, to see all the care that has been taken.” [Photo: Mimi Haddon/courtesy Chronicle Books] 500,000 PIECES OF HISTORY Barnett comes from a line of talented seamstresses. The roots of her business were sown in the 1960s via a box of Victorian and Edwardian dresses she came across in a flea market. They were in shambles, so she restored them, washed them, ironed and starched them. After an antiques dealer she was friends with saw some of her work, he asked her to open a shop with him, which they did on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles in the early 1970s.

Barnett says vintage apparel was just beginning to take off as a movement, and the shop proved to be popular. The two had another couple of shops over the years, and her garments garnered fans of such celebrities as Diana Ross and Joni Mitchell—and creatives from film and TV productions. [Photo: Mimi Haddon/courtesy Chronicle Books] One of those was costume designer Anthea Sylbert, who had purchased items from Barnett for Chinatown. She suggested Barnett stop selling the items and instead rent them, because contrary to the worn and abused costumes at movie studios, Barnett’s were of immensely high quality. From that idea, Palace Costume was born. It was a hit for all things costumes, from the historic and vintage to the outrageous and contemporary, most of which Barnett acquired from swap meets and flea markets. “We always have been popular because I have a very good eye,” she says. “It was easy for me to pick up on the many different trends. It was really easy. I don’t know—it’s just personal instinct, I guess.”

[Photos: Mimi Haddon/courtesy Chronicle Books] Barnett bought a building up the road from the original shop, and as business (and the size of her collection) boomed, she eventually purchased the one next to it. Then, the one on the other side. Then, in the early 2000s, she turned the adjacent courtyard into a four-story building of its own. “It’s really crowded now,” Barnett notes. “So eventually, I will probably get another place.” [Photo: Mimi Haddon/courtesy Chronicle Books] What has made Palace so successful over the years? In addition to maintaining an obsessive focus on quality and upkeep, Barnett has made it a goal to make shopping at Palace easy. Rather than the drafty, ladder-filled setup of most warehouses, Palace is geared to convenience: Its 500,000 items are organized by period. If a designer is working on a film that’s set in the 1920s, they can browse a dedicated men’s section, women’s section, and children’s section—and that continues by decade, through to the present. (After all, Barnett notes, the prices of contemporary clothing will double in a decade, so the easiest way to stay current is to purchase today’s clothes today.) Underpinning it all is an archaic yet essential in-house DOS system that catalogs everything using barcodes, which link to fields of info such as age, size, color, and so on.

[Photo: Mimi Haddon/courtesy Chronicle Books] THE FUTURE OF THE PALACE While it would make for an amazing tourist destination, Palace Costume is closed to the public for the sheer fact that there’s no space left for anyone but the professionals working there. Which is why Haddon’s book is such a fascinating portal. The two met around 20 years ago when Haddon was seeking some vintage garments for a fashion story she was shooting. In time, she realized Barnett’s collection would make for a vibrant book—and Barnett gave her her blessing (and a key to the shop). [Photo: Mimi Haddon/courtesy Chronicle Books] When it comes to the future of Palace Costume, Haddon notes that Barnett’s granddaughters are artists and designers who often come by to help out with displays and inventory, and they could very well be the heirs to the throne. Barnett says her business is not going to close when she passes on, and she indeed hopes her family will play an active role in carrying its legacy forward. [Photo: Mimi Haddon/courtesy Chronicle Books] But for now, there is work to be done—Barnett and her longtime buyer, Lee Ramstead, are perpetually on the hunt for inventory in the Los Angeles area, while her granddaughters cover Orange County and Riverside County. (“There’s a lot in Riverside because the old ranches and farms are being taken apart,” Barnett notes.)