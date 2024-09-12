BY Courtney Temple3 minute read

Today’s challenges—from extreme weather and geopolitical tensions to health disparities and online disinformation—are incredibly complex, transcend borders, and ultimately call for comprehensive solutions created at tables where everyone has a seat, regardless of location, background, or circumstance.

No matter the field—medicine, photojournalism, or social sciences—when future leaders are involved in international education, they are better prepared to create solutions that benefit our interconnected world. This is proven by people like Dr. Marycelin Baba, who—with support from the Institute of International Education’sScholar Rescue Fund—escaped terrorism in Nigeria to continue conducting research credited with “almost eliminating polio” in the country. Or Naw Bee Bi of Myanmar who, thanks to a full-ride Odyssey Scholarship, went from a refugee camp to studying photography in Thailand. Or Ukrainian law professor Nazarii Stetsyk who, through a Centennial Fellowship, teaches a virtual course on human rights among a new generation of Ukrainian law students. The connector here is that they all benefited from different types of support to access a means of freedom and success. International education is a “custom” job. Moreover, diversity enriches international educational experiences. But higher education and global learning continue to be restricted to a privileged few, leaving behind underrepresented communities and groups who yearn to explore the world beyond their immediate surroundings. According to UNESCO, higher education ratios in Europe and North America hover around 80%, but the ratio falls well below 40% in the Arab States; Central, South, and West Asia; and Sub-Saharan Africa. A recent UN report confirmed the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic is widening global inequities and educational gaps, both internationally and among American students from historically underrepresented groups. In the last decade, college enrollment declined by a whopping 15%, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. While the “enrollment cliff” may explain some reductions over time, those of us in higher education must continue to scrutinize enrollment trends and advocate for the short- and long-term economic and social benefits of obtaining a college degree or higher.

That is why international education must continue to wider access. We must recommit ourselves to a vision of a world where access to international education is not just a privilege, but a fundamental right and an essential pillar in our global society. By expanding opportunities for global learning, we can unlock the potential of individuals, build a more inclusive society, and pave the way for a brighter, more interconnected future. However, widening access to international education is truly a custom job. Earlier this year, I spoke about access and equity at a conference in Indonesia, presenting different definitions of “access.” Creating space for international students with disabilities Providing the opportunity to have an international experience irrespective of gender, social class, or ethnic background Ensuring economic and technological programming for expanded educational pathways I asked conference attendees to identify the definition that resonated the most with them; unsurprisingly, their responses were completely mixed. This is likely because we each come with a different perspective, and our needs as both individuals and members of groups vary greatly across a range of situations.