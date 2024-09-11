BY Rana Reeves3 minute read

Everyone knows that brands need to move at the speed of culture to stay relevant. But what exactly does that mean in 2024, when culture moves at the speed of AI? While the rare TikTok trend can last for months, they mostly fade out after just a few days. That’s why brands need to be nimble and ready to strike.

But how do brands actually do this? A crucial place to start is to hire the right mix of people to cover your cultural niche, as keeping up with the world is a 24/7 job. And that’s only the beginning. Here are the key rules to follow if you’re a brand looking to capitalize on cultural moments: 1. BE CULTURALLY NIMBLE AND FAST

Look at the brands that are really popping and identify why they stand out. Skims’ buzzy campaigns featuring celebs like Charli XCX have helped the Kim-Kardashian-founded brand stay constantly relevant. A winning partnership is about timing and capturing a moment. Skims’ collab with Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan was born when Kardashian, a fan of the series, slid into Coughlan’s Instagram DMs. Kardashian was able to quickly get Coughlan on board for a campaign timed to the launch of Season 3, Part 2 of the Netflix smash, which highlights Coughlan’s character’s glow-up. Brands need to have an easy sign-off system of checks and balances in place so they can quickly get up to speed. In the same way that they need to be actively prepared for a crisis, they need to be on the lookout for cultural moments before they miss out. 2. LEAN INTO HYPE CULTURE

Gen-Z is drawn to trends not necessarily because they love them, but because suddenly everyone in their network is buzzing about them. People naturally latch onto things that are special and new—like unlikely collabs. Crocs recently launched its first fragrance collaboration with Bath & Body Works, with plans to release special clogs and sandals with scented charms. That followed Crocs’ surprising and innovative collabs with Bridgerton and Balenciaga (where they created boot and high-heel versions of the foam clog). Last year, Skittles partnered with French’s on limited-edition mustard-flavored Skittles. Whether these campaigns strike some people as strange (or gross!) is irrelevant from the brand perspective, as long as they get people talking. Making these collabs limited collections only adds to the appeal, since low product runs can boost brand excitement. After all, nothing creates demand like scarcity.

3. BE WILLING TO BREAK THE RULES Not every spokesperson has to have a perfect record. Brand filters aren’t necessarily the same as consumer morality or reality, especially with Gen-Z. Despite felony gun charges pending against him, for example, A$AP Rocky, who has 19.1 million Instagram followers as of this writing, has successful brand partnerships with Puma, PacSun, Gucci, and Bottega Veneta. The barometer of what’s acceptable from the “faces” of brands has changed, and continues to. The right influencers and brand ambassadors might not be the obvious choice. And while risks should always be calculated, brands need to be brave and break from conventional casting and work with people who disrupt the status quo and speak to their actual audiences.

4. UNDERSTAND NUANCE Staying on top of culture and acting swiftly is essential, but, before mounting a campaign, brands need to be sure it won’t do more damage than good. Even with the best of intentions, brands can easily make an offensive—and costly—mistake, unless they work with a mix of people who understand the cultural implications of each choice. It’s also imperative to do your research and be aware of historical and cultural references. The recent controversy around an Adidas ad featuring Bella Hadid and inspired by the 1972 Munich Olympic Games created a 360-degree problem, causing public outrage that offended consumers, upset the talent, and damaged the brand’s reputation.