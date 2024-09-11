BY Martha Marchesi4 minute read

If I asked you to name your top three talent competitors, chances are you’d think of companies in your industry that you’re fighting with for customers. But in reality, industry is just one of many factors skilled candidates consider during their job search—and competition for those candidates can come from anywhere.

Highly coveted professionals like these consider employers based on diverse factors beyond industry. TAKING ON YOUR TALENT COMPETITORS

Let’s take a look at seven types of talent competitors you may be facing and some tips for taking them on and coming out on top. 1. Direct competitors These are the most obvious of all your talent competitors: the companies in your industry with similar product or service offerings. They’re top of mind for you—and likely for the people in your prospective talent pool, too.

Talent tip: Stand out by focusing on what makes you different. Talk about your unique company culture and values, showcase opportunities for growth, or highlight specific projects, technologies, or initiatives that set your organization apart. 2. Skills-based competitors These are companies in different industries seeking similar or overlapping (and often specialized) skill sets. For example, a tech startup might compete with a bank for software developers, or a marketing agency might go up against an e-commerce company for savvy digital marketers.

Talent tip: Demonstrate the breadth of challenges and learning opportunities you offer, and make it clear how candidates will use their expertise to make an impact and grow their careers. Highlight opportunities to collaborate or work on diverse projects. And showcase what technologies you’re using to innovate, drive efficiency, and make life easier for your people. 3. Regional competitors Companies in the same region often go after the same finite pool of local talent across multiple professions and skill sets—especially for labor roles like manufacturing, production, and distribution. Regardless of specialty, for people who value the on-site or hybrid work experience, location will be a key consideration for a potential employer.

Talent tip: Focus on how you offer a better employee experience.Emphasize benefits like increased flexibility, more face-to-face collaboration, or a less stressful commute. And play up your local roots—whether that’s community involvement, partnering with local businesses to provide employee perks, or building relationships with local educational institutions to foster young talent. 4. Remote/hybrid competitors There are also plenty of candidates who value flexibility above location. In fact, in a survey from Owl Labs, 23% of respondents noted that they would take a 10% pay cut to work from home permanently—and 59% said they’d choose an employer that offered remote work over one that didn’t.

Talent tip: Be upfront about your remote work policies and how you facilitate connectivity and career development. Share employee testimonials or day-in-the-life content that illustrates how your company supports various lifestyles and work-life balance. 5. Early-career competitors These competitors offer similar career advancement opportunities or paths to leadership for early-career candidates, regardless of industry or job title. For example, management consulting firms often compete with tech companies to secure ambitious graduates seeking quick career progression.

Talent tip: Highlight your company’s professional development programs, mentorship opportunities, and paths for advancement. Share success stories of employees who have grown within the organization. Emphasize any unique leadership development initiatives or rotational programs that enable diverse cross-departmental experiences. 6. Purpose-driven competitors These companies are attractive to talent because of their mission, values, or social impact. They might be nonprofits, social enterprises, or for-profit companies with strong corporate social responsibility programs.

Talent tip: Tell a purpose-driven story about who you are as an employer.Showcase your corporate social responsibility initiatives, sustainability efforts, or community involvement. Demonstrate how employees can make a meaningful impact through their work and any volunteering or social impact programs you offer. 7. Prestige competitors These are well-known organizations that have a wide appeal as an aspirational place to work. Many candidates are attracted to these employers because of their stellar reputations or leading industry positions.