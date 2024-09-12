Why the “Personal Brand” needs to die

When you hear the word “ personal brand ,” do you groan? I get it. I’ve helped hundreds of professionals struggling to craft their “personal brand.” They range from founders and executives to managers and professionals, and they all agree on the importance of the personal brand . However, they consistently get stuck. I know why.

The assignment is tough because the underlying assumptions are wrong. We shouldn’t be trying to craft a “personal brand.”

We need to rebrand the term “personal brand.” Let’s call it a “professional perspective” or a “professional point of view.”

Why the term “personal brand” is unhelpful & counterproductive

Brand identities as we understand them—logo, color palette, persona, maybe a jingle—are meant to be instantly recognizable by a broad spectrum of potential customers, and are often crafted by million-dollar creative agencies. But now, with the ubiquity and importance of social media, we place that branding burden on every professional and founder—regardless of their area of expertise, whether it’s sales, tech, or HR.