Why the “Personal Brand” needs to die

When you hear the word “personal brand,” do you groan? I get it. I’ve helped hundreds of professionals struggling to craft their “personal brand.” They range from founders and executives to managers and professionals, and they all agree on the importance of the personal brand. However, they consistently get stuck. I know why.
The assignment is tough because the underlying assumptions are wrong. We shouldn’t be trying to craft a “personal brand.”
We need to rebrand the term “personal brand.” Let’s call it a “professional perspective” or a “professional point of view.”
Why the term “personal brand” is unhelpful & counterproductive
Brand identities as we understand them—logo, color palette, persona, maybe a jingle—are meant to be instantly recognizable by a broad spectrum of potential customers, and are often crafted by million-dollar creative agencies. But now, with the ubiquity and importance of social media, we place that branding burden on every professional and founder—regardless of their area of expertise, whether it’s sales, tech, or HR.
“Personal Brand” requires us to objectify & commoditize ourselves
Let’s be real: Most of us don’t have the marketing experience to craft a brand about ourselves. Crucially, we also lack the ability to see ourselves in the third person or objectify ourselves.
The assignment we are giving people is: Treat yourself like a Nike sneaker or a packet of sugar.
Trying to commodify ourselves is profoundly challenging, because we are humans, not goods. And more so, it misses the difference between what customers expect from a brand (consistency, convenience, maybe price) and a person (creativity, relationship, unique perspectives).