Digital coaching platforms: Hope or hype?

Venture capitalists are enamored with the leadership coaching space. A quick scan of corporate press releases shows that hundreds of millions of dollars have flowed into building digital coaching platforms and related start-ups over the last several years.

I suspect these investors see an industry ripe for disruption. New players profess to democratize coaching worldwide or scale whole-person behavior change. Valuations for these companies have surged into the billions, providing wide-eyed tech entrepreneurs with visions of big payouts after their automated platforms serve up leadership coaching to the Fortune 500 at scale. And all this pre-dated the AI promise of a radically transformed future in which bots will be able to advise leaders on everything from what to say during a difficult conversation to the pros and cons of pursuing a strategic acquisition. Meanwhile, thousands of certified, experienced coaches and hundreds of boutique coaching firms, like the one I run, continue to believe that we have a secure place in the $6.25 billion coaching industry.

In our era of mass business disruption and small business displacement (think Amazon and the independent bookstore or Uber and the guy with a taxi medallion), you might wonder what makes me so confident. These digital coaching platforms build workflows for enrolling an employee who is seeking a coach. They use algorithms to match the coachee with a coach. They track coaching sessions and prompt development activities using pre-developed job aids. They engage hundreds of work-for-hire coaches who also use a technology-enabled platform to sign up to be a coach, submit credentials and paperwork, and watch videos to orient themselves to the company’s approach. On the surface, this sounds great—efficient and scalable. But here is the problem: Coaching is not a transactional activity. It is a relational activity. It’s a deeply human, vulnerability-rich leap of faith. To be effective, especially for senior-level leaders, the coaching process needs to prioritize connection and nuanced understanding over efficiency and technology-enabled convenience.

Here are four reasons why I believe leadership coaching is best delivered through a high-touch, human-centered process. 1. FIT Each organization has a distinct culture. Each leader faces a unique situation. Bringing human attention and decision-making to the coach-selection process is imperative for a good coach-coachee fit and, ultimately, a successful coaching engagement. Finding the right coach requires one-on-one conversations and human analysis. It’s about finding a coach who will help the coachee stretch in the ways they need to achieve success.

The algorithms used by coaching platforms identify self-identified attributes that correlate to coachee comfort. It’s ill-equipped for the human judgment needed to create a match that will yield the discomfort that comes with being personal. 2. COACH QUALITY AND EXPERTISE I know of a leadership coach who signed on and onboarded with one of the big coaching platform companies, coached a dozen or so leaders, and then left the organization a year later to coach for a boutique firm. They never spoke with a live person who worked at the large platform. I find this shocking.

Quality control is paramount within a coaching business. Coaches work with leaders in an unsupervised environment, so sponsoring organizations need to find creative ways to confirm their expertise and check on their performance. Beyond ensuring their credentials are valid and up to date, are they following established coaching ethics guidelines? Are they continuously learning, growing, and improving on their craft? When a no-touch, standard process is used to hire and “manage” coaches, curating the best coaches becomes allusive. 3. PERSONALIZED, HIGH-VALUE COACHING ENGAGEMENTS Business acumen, emotional intelligence, and specific industry expertise are critical for understanding and navigating the complex interpersonal and business dynamics present in leadership coaching engagements.

Experienced coaches with decades of real-world leadership experience tailor their approach to the individual needs of the coachee. They adapt their style, pace, and content to match the coachee’s learning style, personality, and development goals. They pick up on subtle behavioral cues, understand the business needs, and adjust their coaching strategies accordingly. Technology-driven coaching businesses typically offer lower-than-average coaching fees that attract inexperienced, entry-level coaches with a promise of volume and ease. More experienced coaches with a pedigree of proven executive leadership understand the broader context within which a leader operates, including organizational culture, team dynamics, and external pressures. This context is crucial for providing relevant and actionable insights and coaching interactions that get to the core of the situation. 4. QUANTITATIVE VERSUS QUALITATIVE DATA

Having reviewed the features of several coaching platforms, I have found that they gather and track quantitative data and metrics well. I am a proponent of collecting data and using technology to automate administrative tasks. However, mindset shifts and behavioral changes are qualitative and deeply personal. A platform can easily track how many coaching sessions a leader attends, or how many tasks they complete, but it cannot measure the internal cognitive and emotional processes that signify a true mindset shift. This overemphasis on data can lead to a checkbox mentality, where the coachee is more focused on completing tasks to satisfy the platform’s metrics rather than engaging in the deep reflection and self-examination necessary for genuine change. During my thirty-plus-year career, I’ve heard several claims of technological revolutions that promise to change everything in the talent development industry: e-learning, gamification, simulations, and virtual reality, to name a few. While these new technologies have led to new learning modalities, they have all fallen short of their transformation promises.