BY Amit Walia4 minute read

What do former and current CEOs Satya Nadella, Susan Wojcicki, and Indra Nooyi have in common? Brilliance in the boardroom, of course—but there is more. Before they became transformative CEOs, they were product managers.

A CEO’s role and responsibilities are constantly evolving based on company needs, market conditions, and growth opportunities. Many CEO archetypes are easily recognizable. Leaders who enter the C-suite with a finance or operational background offer critical perspectives and experience. Leaders who have helped manage M&A or IPOs are always in demand ahead of major transactions. The concept of “wartime” versus “peacetime” leaders has been discussed at length amid the market volatility of the past few years. But one skill or experience I believe has been undervalued for CEOs—despite being essential to company performance—is product development and management. My own journey to the CEO desk involved developing, building, and then leading product innovation and R&D, and it has already paid significant dividends in setting and executing our current strategy.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Here is why I recommend all CEOs gain product experience as part of their leadership path: UNDERSTANDING THE CUSTOMER When I was CPO, I didn’t just understand our customers’ needs. I walked in their shoes, listened, and experienced them. I woke up thinking about their needs and challenges, and I was obsessed with solving them.

Putting the customer experience first is not a new concept, and most successful businesses have this approach engrained in their culture and strategy. But there is a difference between understanding a concept and living it. Product leaders hear customer feedback firsthand, whether they learn how a new feature saves customers valuable time or money or witness how a mistake or bug impacts the bottom line. It can get personal and emotional at times, and that is an asset for leaders. When I make decisions or advise our teams, there is a meaningful difference between thinking about the abstract “end user” and thinking about a real-life decision maker to whom we have spoken. That empathy and understanding informs every decision our company makes.

No matter how many priorities or requests for my time I navigate, nothing is more fundamental to me than staying close to the customer—not just in aggregate AI-powered data, but on a personal level. Doing so is essential to delivering real value. COLLABORATION No matter what industry you are in, leading a company means encouraging and ensuring effective collaboration.

For example, a decision on marketing strategy does not solely involve the marketing team. It should consider perspectives from finance, sales, communications, supply chain, legal, and more. Without these connections, companies risk launching unprofitable promotions, facing demand for products they cannot fulfill, or offering terms and conditions that violate compliance rules. I learned to value and rely on this type of cross-functional collaboration in my product roles. Building a great product—and keeping it great—requires excellence and coordination across engineering, sales, support, security, finance, and project management. My time in product roles taught me to imagine the art of the possible, while also remembering that no one person or team can make it a reality alone. At some point in corporate history, the concept of “teamwork” started to seem trite—the word suggests any number of clichéd posters—but it really isn’t. As a product leader, I was able to bridge the gap between engineers who wanted to move and innovate quickly and security professionals who wanted to ensure safety and strong governance. That collaboration was essential to creating not just a minimum viable product, but a lasting strategy.

advertisement

Collaboration also breeds iteration, which helps companies and leaders become more resilient—one of the most in-demand skills for CEOs. SIMPLE COMMUNICATION In the product “lab,” professionals can become adept at translating complex technical concepts into clear, compelling messages for stakeholders across the organization. We learned to be clear and specific in direction, advice, and feedback to ensure alignment and avoid costly mistakes.

As CEO, the importance of simple and clear communication cannot be overstated. The first step is working with our leadership team to set a sharp vision, but a vision is just a wish list without execution. Execution requires setting clear expectations for everyone on your team, repeating and reiterating those expectations even as the year evolves, and communicating progress and wins. Effective communication can also be the difference between hearing or seeing something and truly understanding it and knowing what to do. But data alone is not a directive, plan, or guide. For example, when I got a report on how our products were performing, I was not just looking for numbers and outcomes. I was looking for guidance and next steps. Communication is what makes data actionable.

Whether executing a vision, building a product, or making a data-driven decision, clear communication is a critical skill, whether your role is in the weeds or seeing the forest through the trees. Finally, there is one more experience that my journey through the product world taught me: a sense of urgency. Product teams are constantly analyzing competitor moves and predicting future needs. For me, urgency means maintaining a healthy sense of vigilance that can drive innovation. As CEO, I still use that edge to ensure we are never resting on our laurels, but instead identifying, responding to, and leading the innovation for market trends in our industry like cloud, AI, and more.