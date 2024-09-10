Autonomous vehicles could transform the travel industry, but only if we consider people with disabilities

BY Kendra Davenport4 minute read

For 61 million Americans with disabilities, inadequate transportation can make completing daily tasks outside of the home difficult. With few accessible transportation options at their disposal and even fewer reliable options, people with disabilities’ independence can be limited. One in four Americans will become disabled in their lifetime. Currently, over 18 million people with disabilities report their disability prohibits them from traveling.

THE PROMISE OF AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES In recent years, autonomous vehicles have excited consumers and prompted billions of dollars in investments. Major cities nationwide are already seeing autonomous vehicles on their streets. MIT’s Urban Mobility Lab predicts AVs have the potential to revolutionize urban mobility, “making travel more accessible and spurring the development of more vibrant, safer communities.” Autonomous transportation certainly has the potential to transform the lives of people with disabilities, especially those who live or work in areas without accessible transportation systems, by creating more opportunities and choices for people with disabilities to live and work independently.

However, autonomous transportation can only open opportunities for people with disabilities if it is accessible to them. To do this, companies should consider the needs of people with disabilities and include them in the design process, ensuring accessibility in their products. CURRENT ACCESSIBILITY GAPS IN AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES Currently, many autonomous vehicles lack features that can make them accessible to people with disabilities, such as accessible ramps for wheelchairs, easy-to-use apps for people with vision, hearing, or cognitive disabilities, or universal seat belts. Without these accessibility features, people with disabilities will not have the same access to this emerging technology as others, leaving them unable to benefit from these incredible innovations.

The Americans with Disabilities Act mandates that public and private ground transportation be accessible to people with disabilities, and the current ADA Accessibility Guidelines for Transportation Vehicles have been in place since 1991. As a result, buses, taxis, and many public transit systems are all required to be accessible to people with disabilities. Even rideshare apps, which are not required to comply with ADA requirements, are taking steps to provide for people with disabilities by offering Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles (WAV) or requiring that drivers accept passengers with disabilities. DESIGNING ACCESSIBLE AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES

Autonomous vehicles have the potential to dramatically increase the options people with disabilities have for accessible transport—that is, if accessibility is at the top of their minds during product development. With no need for a driver, steering wheel, or dashboard, AVs could be built with wider doors and flatter floors to make room for wheelchairs and other assistive devices. They also have the potential to be a new option for people who are blind or have low vision and cannot operate a traditional vehicle. These advancements could increase overall ability and independence, creating more choices for travel in addition to traditional public transportation. As the autonomous vehicle industry grows and expands, accessibility must be a top priority in its development.

Easterseals has advocated for accessible transportation for over 30 years. We recently launched an accessible air travel campaign calling on airlines to make the U.S. the most accessible air travel market in the world by the 40th anniversary of the Air Carrier Access Act in 2026. The campaign calls attention to the fact that, like autonomous vehicles, air travel lacks key features that would allow people with disabilities to travel with ease and without fear of broken accessibility devices or difficult and often humiliating travel experiences. THE FUTURE OF TRANSPORTATION ACCESSIBILITY As technology advances, accessibility must advance alongside it. As we continue to witness rapid technological progress in the autonomous transportation space, we must ensure transportation serves everyone, everywhere. Now and into the future, it is vital that autonomous vehicle manufacturers consider accessibility at every step along the way and include people with disabilities in the process.

HOW BUSINESS LEADERS CAN TAKE ACTION There are three steps companies can take to be successful in advancing accessibility: 1. Adopt an inclusive mindset.

Expanding accessibility into the culture and thinking in the design process can help create both a better product and one that is more accessible to everyone. This can include everything from fonts and digital displays to how people get in and out of vehicles. It should not restrict the design, but expand the potential of who can use and benefit from new and innovative products. 2. Build accessibility in from the outset. Accessibility should not be an extra step, add-on, or filter to run designs through. Product managers, designers, and developers should incorporate accessibility needs into their best practices. Companies can be far more successful in building accessibility if it is something they consider from the initial proposals to how the end product is marketed.

3. Build an inclusive team. Including people with disabilities as part of the product team will help with the first two steps. This will help identify and consider the needs of disabled people. There are also NGOs that companies can partner with that have decades of experience providing services for the disabled community. These groups can help provide advice and guidance for companies as they continue to innovate with exciting new products. DRIVING MARKET GROWTH ACROSS INDUSTRIES