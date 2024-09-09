TikTok’s hot passport photo trend is causing headaches at airports

Does anyone ever look good in their passport photo? Surprisingly, some do—but it’s leading to some unexpectedly humbling outcomes.
“This is why you should never do hot photos for your passport,” influencer Alisha Marie warns in a viral TikTok. In the clip she is dressed down in a black hoodie and baseball cap, her face make-up free and apparently unrecognizable from her dolled up passport photo. After almost not being let on her flight, Marie captioned the video, “I’ve never been SO HUMBLED IN MY LIFE”.
Another TikToker says her passport picture is her biggest regret. She jokes that having a “hot” passport picture is all fun and games—until you can’t get through airport security because the scanner doesn’t recognize your face.
These warnings come in the wake of the “passport makeup” trend that recently made the rounds on TikTok. The trend had people going all out with glam looks just to take their passport photos. One viral video, posted by content creator Amelia Marni, shows her friends holding a phone torch for the perfect lighting as she poses, with the caption: “POV: You want a hot passport pic.” The clip gained over 3.5 million views. “We won’t stop at nothing,” Marni added. Even Kim Kardashian jumped on the trend, bringing her entire glam squad to take her driver’s license photo in 2023.
Most people’s passport photos aren’t exactly flattering. But, as these women found out, having a “hot” passport photo brings its own set of challenges. The purpose of a passport photo isn’t to capture your best look. It’s to provide an accurate representation of your face so that border control can quickly verify your identity. For that reason, the U.S. Department of State suggests while uploading a passport photo use “a clear image of your face” and refrain from using “phone apps or filters.”
While makeup is allowed in passport photos, the U.S. Department of State advises keeping it consistent with your everyday look. In a statement to The Washington Post, they noted “reports of travelers experiencing delays due to border patrol agents facing difficulty in confirming their identity.” The department recommends avoiding makeup that “significantly alters” your appearance, as it could lead to longer wait times or even missed flights.
If you are the type of person who is going to put on a full face of makeup for a flight, take a hot passport pic. Otherwise, you might want to give this trend a miss.