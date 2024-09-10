How front-line managers can positively impact your workforce’s mental health

BY Karishma Patel Buford4 minute read

Managers can have as big an impact on a person’s mental health as their spouse, according to research from The Workforce Institute at UKG. That’s not surprising when you consider how much time people spend working.

An organization could be doing everything right from a culture and benefits perspective, but a manager can still make or break the employee experience. An ill-equipped manager is not only detrimental to their team, but to the entire organization. When employees are stressed out or dissatisfied, productivity suffers and morale takes a hit, potentially reducing customer satisfaction, as well. With this in mind, companies should be doing everything they can to support front-line managers, who likely need more training than they are getting. I remember my own transition from flourishing senior consultant at a consulting giant to naive manager of an in-house team at a multinational manufacturing company. You would have thought my clinical psychology background coupled with my consulting experience would have made me a natural leader of people. But no—I threw my soft skills out the window in my hard-charging pursuit of business results. About 18 months into that first managerial role, I was nominated for a global Emerging Leaders program. The program included a 360-performance review with feedback from peers, customers, managers, and direct reports. An anonymous quote from the review still haunts me: “Karishma is like a bull in a china shop.”

My colleagues conveyed the hard truth: In my haste to get results, I failed to bring people along with me. I focused on outcomes and neglected process and feelings. They didn’t say as much, but I was probably stressing them out, as a leader’s stress is contagious. The feedback shook me, and I worked hard to reconnect with my clinical skills and cultivate empathy and compassion. Four years later, I had another 360-review at a different organization. My colleagues painted a brighter picture of me, although strokes of my results-at-all-costs mentality remained. Even now, I consciously fight against an instinct to resort to an outcomes-focused approach in moments of high stress. I share my struggles and my progress to illustrate a few points. People can change, but it takes work and support from their organization. I’m so grateful that I had access to a leadership program and mentors who could help me course correct my people skills at such a formative moment in my career. Everyone can benefit from these types of training and development programs, from young leaders all the way up to C-level executives.

Spring Health’s in-house answer to managerial training is GROVE (which stands for growth, responsibility, openness, vulnerability, and empathy). The program teaches our people managers Situational Leadership, a model for adapting your approach based on the situation and meeting people where they are in a given moment. By combining classroom learning with peer coaching, participants learn new skills, apply them in real-world situations, share their experiences with colleagues, and help one another become stronger leaders. Initial results are encouraging: 51% of participants experienced positive performance impacts, such as higher engagement scores, improved performance ratings, or promotions. In contrast, only 34% of non-participants experienced similar outcomes. In addition to achieving performance-related outcomes, effective managers must also support employee mental health. Tips and strategies we share with our managers in the GROVE program and throughout their time at our organization include: Identifying “heart vs. head” conversations. When someone is looking to discuss something meaningful or emotional, slow down, be intentional, and choose the right medium for the discussion. For example, don’t send constructive feedback for the first time over Slack. That’s a discussion that’s best done face to face, either in-person or Zoom as you are building trust in a relationship.

Recognizing signs of burnout. These include fatigue, irritability, sadness, and changes in behavior, such as keeping their camera turned off on video calls when they typically have it on. Should an employee exhibit these signs, managers should encourage use of internal resources, which could include coaching support, digital mental health tools, or an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).

Assessing employee bandwidth. When employees have more on their plate than they can handle, they can feel stressed and overwhelmed. Periods of hyper-productivity can be okay if they are balanced with slower periods. Consider creating a prioritization framework to determine what tasks are most important to the organization's success and what can be eliminated or delegated from an employees' to-do list.

Remembering managers are not therapists. Trust me, there's a big difference. I am a clinical psychologist by background, so I have been both. Trying to act as a therapist when you don't have the training is dangerous. Instead, learn to recognize when someone needs more help than you can provide and connect them with company-provided resources or clinical resources for assessing and treating mental health disorders. Programs and tools that support managers have a wonderful ripple effect that can extend far beyond the organization that offers them. Many years and three companies later, I still vividly remember the feedback I received in that emerging leaders program. That professional development led to career advancement, but I'm even more grateful for how it's helped me show up as a better leader for the people I work with every day.