A large number of companies are pursuing what promises to be a blockbuster area for research and investment in the coming decades—the longevity megatrend. Humans have been trying to capture the Fountain of Youth since ancient times, though one can argue we’ve finally begun to crack the code in the last 200 years.
Life expectancy has increased dramatically since the inception of the Industrial Revolution. Humans used to have a life span of 35 years and now it’s around 80 years. That’s quite the rise in a short amount of time! This is the result of the wealth and technologies we’ve created in the last 200 years, which have allowed us to come up with numerous health and medical breakthroughs.
With all of this progress, we should all just celebrate and enjoy longer and healthier lives, right? Well, humans tend to be greedy and ambitious, and now we want even longer and more vigorous lives. We are now exploring the idea of hacking our bodies so we can slow down, or even reverse aging. This is not just in the service of living longer. There is a school of thought that by slowing down aging, we can delay or prevent chronic diseases that usually present with age. So, rather than dealing with heart disease or cancer, we slow down the aging process itself and delay or prevent these age-related conditions.
While it’s too soon to know if these efforts will work as they do in science fiction films, the unknowns haven’t stopped entrepreneurs and investors from pursuing business opportunities in this enticing field. While making claims about treating diseases requires FDA clearance, aging itself—and the factors that seem to drive it—is not regulated by the FDA. That means that many longevity interventions can be marketed without having to do expensive and time-consuming studies that a typical pharmaceutical company has to do before selling, say, a blood pressure drug.
Though the definition of longevity is still being debated, some companies and wellness spaces are already selling it in forms such as supplements, IV drips, and other “biohacks” like red light therapies, hyperbaric chambers, and cold plunges. For the more adventurous types, therapies like gene editing, stem cell therapies, and even “young blood” plasma transfusions are available in fringe countries that do not follow FDA guidelines.
One company based in Washington state markets itself as a “longevity” company and recommends food, supplements, and probiotics based on testing of the microbiome, a collection of bacteria and viruses in our gut. Another company claims that by using artificial intelligence to analyze the microbiome, they can recommend “agebiotics,” personalized probiotic liquids they claim can improve emotional, mental, and biological longevity. Yet another company uses blood and urine to determine one’s biological age, which is affected by an individual’s genes, diet, lifestyle, stress, environment, and other factors.
While all of these represent promising areas, the evidence for each is rather thin. That means they are not currently being recommended by the medical community. The standards for any intervention recommended by the legitimate medical community are clear: Any claims need to be supported by evidence generated in well-designed trials and peer reviewed.
There are some key lessons here for the builders and investors. First, being a good marketer may be more important than having solid science. Proving the benefits of these therapies will require years and decades, and most investors don’t have that kind of time. Second, whatever solution you decide to create, it will need to be directed at a specific segment of the market since mass adoption driven by recommendations from the medical community is unlikely without the large and expensive clinical trials that may or may not show that your potion actually works. Third, blending proven science for being healthier such as weight loss, exercise, eating healthier with new approaches such as “agebiotics” may be the way to show tangible results to your customer while the science catches up.
Finally, AI is proving to be a powerful tool in longevity research thanks to its ability to analyze large amounts of data and identify patterns. The human body has a staggering amount of data sources in it: billions of genes, trillions of bacteria and viruses in our guts, and many other biological entities. For us to crack the longevity code, we will need a much better understanding of how our bodies function. For entrepreneurs and investors who have been looking for a way to turbocharge this process, AI offers an immediate path to engage in or fund research, or create new products for the market.
While we wait for AI and other tools to unlock the secrets of aging and the human body, what are we to do to live longer and healthier? I recently attended a longevity symposium at Northwestern University Medical Center. After several hours of presentations and reviews of the ongoing research in this field, Dr. Clyde Yancy, Chief of Division of Cardiology at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, summarized the only proven approaches to date for prolonging our lives: consume 30% fewer calories, minimize the consumption of alcohol, and make one new friend!