BY Ronald M. Razmi4 minute read

A large number of companies are pursuing what promises to be a blockbuster area for research and investment in the coming decades—the longevity megatrend. Humans have been trying to capture the Fountain of Youth since ancient times, though one can argue we’ve finally begun to crack the code in the last 200 years.

Life expectancy has increased dramatically since the inception of the Industrial Revolution. Humans used to have a life span of 35 years and now it’s around 80 years. That’s quite the rise in a short amount of time! This is the result of the wealth and technologies we’ve created in the last 200 years, which have allowed us to come up with numerous health and medical breakthroughs. With all of this progress, we should all just celebrate and enjoy longer and healthier lives, right? Well, humans tend to be greedy and ambitious, and now we want even longer and more vigorous lives. We are now exploring the idea of hacking our bodies so we can slow down, or even reverse aging. This is not just in the service of living longer. There is a school of thought that by slowing down aging, we can delay or prevent chronic diseases that usually present with age. So, rather than dealing with heart disease or cancer, we slow down the aging process itself and delay or prevent these age-related conditions. While it’s too soon to know if these efforts will work as they do in science fiction films, the unknowns haven’t stopped entrepreneurs and investors from pursuing business opportunities in this enticing field. While making claims about treating diseases requires FDA clearance, aging itself—and the factors that seem to drive it—is not regulated by the FDA. That means that many longevity interventions can be marketed without having to do expensive and time-consuming studies that a typical pharmaceutical company has to do before selling, say, a blood pressure drug.

Though the definition of longevity is still being debated, some companies and wellness spaces are already selling it in forms such as supplements, IV drips, and other “biohacks” like red light therapies, hyperbaric chambers, and cold plunges. For the more adventurous types, therapies like gene editing, stem cell therapies, and even “young blood” plasma transfusions are available in fringe countries that do not follow FDA guidelines. One company based in Washington state markets itself as a “longevity” company and recommends food, supplements, and probiotics based on testing of the microbiome, a collection of bacteria and viruses in our gut. Another company claims that by using artificial intelligence to analyze the microbiome, they can recommend “agebiotics,” personalized probiotic liquids they claim can improve emotional, mental, and biological longevity. Yet another company uses blood and urine to determine one’s biological age, which is affected by an individual’s genes, diet, lifestyle, stress, environment, and other factors. While all of these represent promising areas, the evidence for each is rather thin. That means they are not currently being recommended by the medical community. The standards for any intervention recommended by the legitimate medical community are clear: Any claims need to be supported by evidence generated in well-designed trials and peer reviewed.