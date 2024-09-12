Your new C-suite leaders might be making things sound worse than they are. Here’s how to deal with it.

Your organization has just hired a new executive, and they immediately start bad-mouthing the systems you and your colleagues spent years building. You’re a little confused as to how this is meant to inspire your team to make things better. Are they just trying to lead by fear?

Possibly. But some leaders also think it’s in their best interest to bad-mouth their new company’s existing processes. There’s a somewhat perverse incentive for new executives to make the current state of affairs look bad. By making it look like the company is ablaze, they cast themselves as the hero who will make everything better.

If you still don’t follow, let’s pretend that you just joined a company as Vice President of Marketing. The previous VP (we’ll call him Tim) just left, and the company founders hope that you can do everything Tim could and more.

As you dive into the company’s marketing processes, you notice a few small problems and things you would have done differently. Even though the team’s process doesn’t actually look that bad, you decide to dramatize the problems to the founders. You do this for a few reasons: