Your new C-suite leaders might be making things sound worse than they are. Here’s how to deal with it.

Your organization has just hired a new executive, and they immediately start bad-mouthing the systems you and your colleagues spent years building. You’re a little confused as to how this is meant to inspire your team to make things better. Are they just trying to lead by fear?
Possibly. But some leaders also think it’s in their best interest to bad-mouth their new company’s existing processes. There’s a somewhat perverse incentive for new executives to make the current state of affairs look bad. By making it look like the company is ablaze, they cast themselves as the hero who will make everything better.
If you still don’t follow, let’s pretend that you just joined a company as Vice President of Marketing. The previous VP (we’ll call him Tim) just left, and the company founders hope that you can do everything Tim could and more.
As you dive into the company’s marketing processes, you notice a few small problems and things you would have done differently. Even though the team’s process doesn’t actually look that bad, you decide to dramatize the problems to the founders. You do this for a few reasons:
- You want to prove you’re worth your (very generous) salary.
- You want to look like a savior. The executives didn’t know that (*gasp*) things were so bad. Thank goodness you’re there to save the day. And by looking like a savior, you also subtly reinforce the intelligence of the founders or executives who were smart enough to hire you, so it’s a win-win (well, except for Tim, that is).
- If you make the current state of affairs look bad, people will give you more time to turn the ship around. Rather than expecting big changes in three to six months, they may give you nine months.
- If you come in and say, “Everything is great,” the founders may wonder why they hired you. Are you really worth the money if you’re not going to make big improvements?
- By pointing out someone else’s mistakes, you lift yourself above that person. It’s the business version of what happens daily on elementary school playgrounds.
By making it look like the company is ablaze, you set a lower bar for yourself.
The burning business bias
Unfortunately, I’ve watched this happen at multiple companies, and I’ve started calling it the “Burning Business Bias.”
The Burning Business Bias is the idea that it’s in the best interest of a new executive to make the company’s existing processes sound horrible — at least in the short term. The worse the current state of affairs, the better they’ll look later when everything (incrementally) improves.