If you go to Shaquille O’Neal’s fast casual chain, Big Chicken, and order on one of the restaurant’s kiosks, Shaq will tell you a secret.

That’s because the home-cooking-inspired chain is launching a new branding experience at its in-store kiosks that features a sneaky gif of Shaq who guides you, the user, to three combo meals that aren’t available on the official menu. The custom-made interactive, called “The O’Neal Family Secret Menu,” includes the option to order a chicken sandwich the way Shaq likes it, as well as other fun cameos of the former pro basketball player sprinkled throughout the main menu (like a gif of Shaq doing the chicken dance over the tenders section). It’s a play to make kiosk ordering more of a branded experience, as well as a way to nudge customers toward purchasing more premium options—and it could mean that kiosks are about to get a lot less boring. [Photo: Big Chicken] Big Chicken gets an extra side of Shaq Currently, the hidden menu interaction is live at three of Big Chicken’s 22 locations, though the chain has plans to roll it out more extensively soon. The new tech was created by Bite, the maker of Big Chicken’s kiosks, which also serves restaurants including Portillo’s, California Fish Grill, Chopt, and Krispy Kreme. According to Big Chicken’s CEO, Josh Halpern, kiosks are a key way to keep lines moving efficiently in-store, and Gen Z consumers actually prefer to order with a screen rather than a server.

[Image: Bite] “Kiosks also help upsell the consumer,” Halpern says. “The kiosk will always ask you, ‘Would you like fries with that?’ or ‘Would you like to add a shake?’ which a human cashier may not necessarily do—of course, the downside being that you’re taking that communication component out of the experience. So we set out with the Bite team to say, how do we bring that human component into the kiosk, and really humanize and personalize it?” [Image: Bite] As a brand cofounded by Shaq, the answer was pretty obvious: Adding Shaq into the experience as much as possible. The team consulted with Shaq and his family, to add their personalized touches to the secret menu’s offerings. Then, they created custom reaction gifs to incorporate throughout the user’s selection process. ”We actually filmed [Shaq] doing the chicken dance, and giving you a thumbs up when you order certain items, and he and his mom high-fiving when you get a shake,” Halpern says. There’s no reason why you can’t walk away from the kiosk smiling, and from a marketing standpoint, from a sales standpoint, from an executive standpoint, that’s exactly what you would hope every guest does on every experience.”

[Photo: Bite] Kiosk UX: Version 1.0 Self-serve kiosks have been gaining popularity since the mid-2010s, with major chains like Taco Bell, McDonald’s, Burger King, and Panera getting on board. The pandemic made them an especially attractive option for ordering with limited contact, and, post-pandemic, increased inflation, labor shortages, and a strained fast food industry have made them even more popular. In a 2023 call with investors, the CEO of Yum Brands (parent company to Taco Bell and KFC, among others) reported that kiosks netted 10% higher checks than front counter sales. And, this year, Shake Shack’s kiosks drove higher year-over-year profits, becoming the store’s ​​largest and most profitable ordering channel. As kiosks have become more integrated into the ordering experience, it seems like an obvious next step that brands would work to use them as more of a marketing opportunity—in fact, it seems odd that it hasn’t happened already. From a behind-the-scenes perspective, though, Bite’s CEO Brandon Barton says there’s actually a good reason for that. “It would make sense to an outsider that anything you can do on the internet you should be able to do on a kiosk. And I can tell you that’s very far from the truth,” Barton says. “One thing that I think people don’t really understand is that we are in the early innings of the kiosk user experience.”

For decades, restaurant sales software has been strictly employee-facing. With the guest-facing kiosk, Barton says most establishments have hundreds of thousands of possible menu combinations that need to be effectively simplified and communicated. Figuring out how to make that UX easy to follow, fast, and effective at driving up profits are all unique challenges, and they require extensive consumer research to solve. Kiosks are getting more high-tech, though, even if it’s not readily apparent to users. Since 2017, Bite has been exploring AI integrations to improve its kiosks’ performance. Its patented Bite Lift AI tech, which is a part of all Big Chicken kiosks, can analyze past ordering data to suggest ideal cart add-ons based on what’s already in the cart, the season of the year, the region of the store, and even the time of day. Now, they’re starting to focus on the next frontier of kiosk ordering: making it fun. [Image: Bite] The kiosk’s next frontier From Halpern’s perspective at Big Chicken, the logical next step for the kiosk is thinking about it not just as an efficiency driver, but also as a branding tool.