How innovation delivers uncompromising standards

BY FastCo Works2 minute read

Now more than ever, marketing agencies must resort to nimble strategies to serve their clients in a fast-paced online world. But moving too quickly—while simultaneously trying to balance scale, efficiency, and quality—often leads to the cutting of corners. It was addressing this problem that led Critical Mass, a global design and marketing agency, to create ArtBot, a next-generation content orchestration platform that can deliver high-quality, hyper-personalized digital marketing at scale.

“There’s so much technology out there that leads to so many shortcuts,” says the company’s CEO Chris Gokiert. “Brands come to us for uncompromising design that looks fantastic and leaves an impression.” ArtBot was a team effort, brought to life by a diverse pool of talent (including content producers, developers, data scientists, designers, studio artists, and creative technologists) who joined together on a singular mission. Building ArtBot—as well as the collaborative environment behind its creation—has earned Critical Mass a place among Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators for 2024. CULTIVATING A NEW GENERATION OF TALENT As is the case in many other industries, the barrier to entry for young jobseekers looking to break into creative fields is high. Internships, for example, might not be a financially feasible option for otherwise talented individuals who want real-life experience to see if this kind of work might be their true calling. Critical Mass sought ways to identify and engage with this often-overlooked group. “A lot of big thinkers in our industry have come from nontraditional backgrounds,” Gokiert says.

To help nurture a new generation of talent, the company created Trailhead, a talent-development program for students, recent graduates, and career changers that requires no formal experience—only a real passion. The program has already established relationships with HBCUs and organizations that support marginalized groups. It pairs participants with mentors, provides education, and even offers a level of involvement in campaigns for big-name clients, including Mars Inc. and the Clara Lionel Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by singer Rihanna. “Individuals who participate in Trailhead gain real traction,” Gokiert says. “We have an almost 80% graduation rate into our staff over the long term.” He adds that graduates can be found throughout the organization, embedded in client teams or filling executive positions. ELIMINATING TRADITIONAL BARRIERS In a post-pandemic world where innovation can easily become trapped in silos, Critical Mass has adopted a proactive, people-centered approach to dismantling barriers that can often isolate teams and functions. “We want to eliminate haves and have-nots in our organization,” Gokiert says. “Just because you’re in one office should never mean you have less access.”