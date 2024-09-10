National security requires a culture of innovation

BY FastCo Works2 minute read

For General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), innovation is a matter of national security. The $8.5 billion global company provides consulting, technology and mission services to every agency across the U.S. government, including projects crucial to defense and intelligence agencies. Driving its many technology solutions—including AI, cloud, cyber, and quantum—is a forward-focused culture of innovation.

And understanding the immense value of its highly capable workforce, the Falls Church, Virgina–based company has embraced initiatives that protect mental health and encourage career growth. Pursuing its urgent national-security mission—with a continuing focus on employee wellbeing—has earned General Dynamics Information Technology a place among Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators for 2024. GDIT president Amy Gilliland shared her insights on how innovation can shape companies and boost employee wellbeing. 1. How do you ensure that innovation is embedded within GDIT culture?

This year, we created a blueprint that gives all 28,000 GDIT employees a clear understanding of how they can make an impact on our strategic priorities in their individual roles. We operate in a fast-moving industry, and everyone must know where to focus. Employees know that it doesn’t matter if they’re in finance or on the front lines—we expect everyone to bring new ideas to the table. Innovation isn’t just a buzzword at GDIT, it’s a measurable part of employee performance. We’re constantly assessing how employees are driving our company forward, encouraging them to think creatively and challenge the status quo. When employees feel that their ideas matter and can have a real impact, it drives personal satisfaction and organizational success.

2. What do you see as the next wave of tech innovation?

One of our areas of investment is AI, which is evolving rapidly. For example, we recently won a contract this year to modernize the United States Central Command’s IT infrastructure, where we’re using AI to help them gather all the intelligence that comes through multiple pathways and disseminate it quickly to warfighters who need it. In the health market, we’ve applied AI to prevent fraud, waste and abuse, delivering more than one billion in savings. While AI is already here, I believe the next tech innovation is post-quantum cryptography. We’re helping our customers think about how they can prepare for the day when quantum computers become a reality—and this new kind of cybersecurity will become necessary. Both AI and post-quantum cryptography solutions are areas of focus in the technology investment strategy we unveiled in early 2023 to advance government missions. 3. What initiatives has GDIT implemented to attract and retain top talent?

If employees can’t find those opportunities within their current company, they’ll look elsewhere. That’s why we decided to create the Career Hub, an AI-powered tool that helps our employees find new opportunities within GDIT. Employees can upload their resumes, experiences, and interests, and Career Hub will match them with open positions that fit their profiles. It also identifies the training or certifications they need to be qualified for the roles they’re interested in. This tool has been instrumental in promoting internal mobility and in building a workforce skilled across many disciplines. In 2023, more than 5000 employees moved internally.