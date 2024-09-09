Greenwashing is rampant among many iconic brands. Here’s how Allbirds avoids it

BY Christopher Marquis5 minute read

Many companies’ net-zero and decarbonization plans are often more about greenwashing than real progress. Delta Airlines, for example, once claimed to be “the world’s first carbon-neutral airline,” yet a lawsuit alleges that about half of the offsets they purchased to achieve this goal were invalid, and some projects might have even generated emissions. Amazon is often accused of being a particularly egregious selective accounting greenwasher, for instance only reporting the emissions of its own branded products, which account for just 1% of its sales.

While genuine corporate action is crucial in fighting global warming, the truth is that most companies’ communications about their plans in this area are suspect. For instance, while about 50% of the 2,000 largest publicly traded companies in the world have net-zero goals, only a few have provided credible plans to reach those goals, leaving many questions about whether they’re achievable to not. Selective Accounting and Distant Time Horizons One major issue with net-zero and decarbonization goals is that many companies only present emissions accomplishments from part of their supply chain, aiming to appear that they’re making more progress than if one were to look across their entire business. Consider the case of Keurig Dr Pepper. The company promotes that for 2023 it showed a “12% reduction in Scope 3 emissions in select categories.” This sounds promising, as Scope 3—also known as value chain emissions—typically make up the bulk of companies’ emissions. But an independent analysis of Keurig Dr Pepper’s numbers explained that this decrease only represented the select PET and glass packaging it tracks, and that the total Scope 3 emissions actually increased by at least 14%. Arguably, if we are to make progress on climate change, it’s crucial to understand not just a selected set of categories but overall emissions.

While company representatives defend this choice as within the guidelines they follow, and note that the approach is similar to peers, the fact that they only broadcast these “accomplishments” does raise questions about their authenticity. The company also recently paid a $1.5 million penalty following SEC charges that it made inaccurate claims about the recyclability of its K-Cup coffee pods; it paid a $3 million Canadian penalty two years earlier for similar behavior. In a statement after this story’s initial publication, KDP said it disagreed with the outside analysis of its Scope 3 emissions claims. “We adhere to the recognized third-party leader in science-based target setting, the Science-Based Target initiative, and our reduction targets are clearly defined within our CR Report Goal Methodology. We also transparently disclose our Scope 3 emissions for all categories within the same report and in more detail on our CDP Climate disclosure.” Another significant problem is the setting of distant goals. Many companies aim for net-zero by 2050, which seems reasonable on the surface, as that aligns with the UN’s goal for countries. But in addition to usually lacking specific plans, these far-off goals fall beyond the tenure of current CEOs or sustainability officers, making them less likely to be achieved.

First, instead of selectively carving out certain activities to report ostensible “progress,” Allbirds starts by examining the entire lifecycle of its products, from materials and manufacturing to transportation, product use, and end-of-life. This may sound simple and obvious, but it is rare given the lack of transparency in extended supply chains today. Beginning in this fashion, and looking across the entire value chain, allows Allbirds to gain an accurate understanding of the carbon emissions of each aspect of both its production and distribution processes, which also allows them to better see the levers to reduce emissions. Hana Kajimura, Allbirds’ former head of sustainability, explained to me that they consider every input, asking questions that explicitly focus on emissions reductions, such as: “‘What if our wool was all from regenerative agriculture?’ ‘What if our factories ran on 100% renewables?’ ‘What if our customers were washing and drying our product less often?’ ‘How much would each of those things contribute to a reduction in our carbon footprint?’” Part of what makes Allbirds unique in this respect is that the company’s products have relatively few inputs and they have purposefully engaged partners from the raw material stage, rather than relying on the long and complex supply webs of most companies. Given recent regulatory changes in the EU, such deep visibility will become increasingly important.

As a result of the design of their production processes and this type of analysis, Allbirds is better able to connect the dots between their goals and actual decarbonization plans. For instance, it announced 10 specific commitments for materials and practices by 2025, including sourcing 100% regenerative Merino wool, reducing raw material use by 25%, and using 100% renewable energy at owned and operated facilities. Allbirds also educates consumers on lower-impact ways to clean their products. Together, these efforts aim to reduce both direct and indirect emissions by 42% by 2030. Importantly, Allbirds is transparent about its progress, publishing detailed reports on its carbon footprint and sustainability initiatives. In 2022, for example, the company detailed that it had completed 27 initiatives, achieving a 19% emission reduction. This type of specific listing of initiatives fosters trust and accountability among stakeholders and ensures reporting is not just a more sophisticated form of greenwashing. Toward a Blueprint for Meaningful Action While many corporate net-zero plans are flawed, companies like Allbirds show that meaningful climate action is possible. Their approach has three key steps: (1) starting with the current situation across the entire value chain, (2) setting near-term, specific goals that connect to plans, and (3) being transparent about progress. These offer a blueprint for other companies to move beyond greenwashing and make a real impact in our fight for a sustainable future.