How to foster cooperation and healthy competition on teams

If you want to get ahead, you’ve got to be ready to take on your competitors . You might adopt an “every person for themselves” approach, doing whatever it takes to gain an advantage. But is this style of head-to-head competition really the path to winning?

“Oftentimes, we have a really narrow definition of what competition and success means,” says Jamil Zaki, author of Hope For Cynics: The Surprising Science of Human Goodness and director of the Stanford Social Neuroscience Lab. “Many of us assume it means clawing your way to the top, not just past people in other companies, but even past people that are on your own team. It’s a hyper-Darwinian way of viewing the workplace; eat or be eaten.”

This mentality toward advancement creates an environment within teams where colleagues become unwilling to share knowledge, information, and perspective, says Zaki. “They’re unwilling to take creative risks, and maybe even sabotage one another,” he says. “The workplace you get as a result suffers from lower morale and lower innovation. And it ends up failing even on its own terms.”

That’s not how success works, Zaki says. Research on collective intelligence finds that the most successful teams are the ones that cooperate most effectively within their teams. And it’s not just true at work; it carries over to other forms of competition.