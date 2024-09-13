20 tips to boost productivity with AI while managing its risks

BY Fast Company Executive Board6 minute read

Many companies are using AI to increase efficiency and reduce costs. However, because this technology is still evolving, it can create disruptions in your organization’s culture and workflow if not used effectively.

Below, members of Fast Company Executive Board share their tips for using AI to increase growth while managing the potential risks involved. With a well-planned approach that focuses on organizational goals and measurements for success, your company can leverage AI sustainably to support your team. 1. BE SLOW AND STEADY. To effectively leverage AI and automation, companies should adopt an incremental approach, balancing innovation with thoughtful implementation. Regularly recalibrating AI strategies and investing in employee education ensures that growth is sustainable and ethical. This approach mitigates risks while fostering long-term, responsible innovation. – Eddy Azad, Parsec Automation Corp.

2. BUILD SYSTEMS FOR AI. Invest in AI and automation holistically across entire processes rather than in fragments for minor productivity gains. View applied AI, generative AI, and traditional automation as a collective toolkit to create substantial value. Redesign processes with these technologies, rather than simply replicating them, and ensure the availability of quality data for reliable outcomes. – Traci Gusher, EY 3. USE AI TO SUPPORT RELATIONSHIPS.

Wealth management firms balance risks such as privacy and AI-powered disruptions with a very high-touch, relationship-based experience. Our successful clients win by automating the obvious such as scheduling, note-taking, and other tasks while using AI-assisted experiences for financial advisors to better prepare for client meetings using AI copilots. – Sindhu Joseph, CogniCor 4. TEST AND MEASURE ROI. I recommend establishing a Center of Excellence (COE) to prioritize and measure ROI across enterprise-wide use cases. Start with pilot projects to test and refine approaches. Understand the business impact, including ROI, customer experience, and risk. Involve stakeholders early and update the strategic roadmap regularly for sustained growth and agility. – Mukesh Kumar, Slalom

5. ENSURE INTERNAL ALIGNMENT. To drive growth with AI, teams must be philosophically aligned. For example, marketing and contact center sales often operate in silos, despite playing overlapping roles in the consumer journey. AI can improve these critical functions, but both teams must first align on common goals and measures of success. Without a shared philosophy, technology alone won’t maximize ROI. – Gregg Johnson, Invoca 6. APPLY TECH TO SUPPORT YOUR PEOPLE.

You can’t just put AI on autopilot and expect a favorable outcome. Meaningful advancements in AI that drive actual efficiency and productivity are only possible with humans in the loop. You’ve got to consider not just the implications of a “hands-off” approach but whether it’s ultimately even desirable. AI should always augment people—it should really be called “augmented intelligence.” – Rahul Roy-Chowdhury, Grammarly 7. FOCUS ON OUTCOMES. Companies don’t buy AI. They buy solutions to improve their businesses. If AI means better solutions, they will invest in it. Otherwise, it’s just a buzzword! Each use case will take time and effort to launch. Companies need to have frameworks and scorecards to evaluate the ROI of any solutions versus the cost of acquiring, implementing, and maintaining it all. Prioritize high ROI with lower costs! – Ronald M. Razmi, Zoi Capital

8. IDENTIFY THE BUSINESS PROBLEM FIRST. All the excitement around AI has people feeling pressured to start using it right away, but it’s an extremely broad area of science with countless potential applications. Just like any new technology or marketing strategy, companies should start by determining what business problem they are trying to solve rather than approaching AI as a solution in search of a problem. – Michael True, Prescient AI 9. ADD TO YOUR TEAM’S STRENGTHS.

One tip for companies to effectively leverage artificial intelligence is to focus on enhancing human-AI collaboration rather than trying to replace human roles with AI. By adding AI tools to augment the capabilities of your teammates, you can improve efficiency, decision-making, innovation, productivity, and output. This will also make the team feel empowered and supported rather than fearful. – Jacqueline Samira, Howdy.com 10. USE AI TO FOR GROWTH MANAGEMENT TASKS. One area in which I have found AI to be very effective beyond automation is to help centralize information, manage tasks, and coordinate opportunities for shared learning. In using AI to foster growth in a more intentional and controlled way, potential risks can be managed appropriately. – Anka Twum-Baah, Chief Outsiders

11. START SMALL. To leverage AI and automation effectively, companies should start with small, scalable pilot projects that demonstrate clear ROI. This approach allows for controlled experimentation, minimizing risks while refining strategies. Continuously involve cross-functional teams to ensure alignment and address potential disruptions proactively. – Bala Sathyanarayanan, Greif 12. FOCUS ON BUSINESS GOALS.

To effectively leverage AI and automation for growth, companies should align these technologies with strategic business goals, focusing on areas where they can add the most value, like enhancing customer experiences or streamlining operations. Implementing strong risk management and ethical AI practices will help mitigate potential disruptions and build trust with stakeholders. – Tarek El Ali, Smart Insurance Agents 13. SIMPLIFY YOUR PROCESSES. AI enables tremendous innovation, but it also comes with risks. I have seen great success using artificial intelligence to analyze customer data and simplify complex audience-building processes for clients. AI-powered lookalike audiences can help companies expand their marketing audience and find new customers. But, it’s important to work with a provider that meets data privacy guidelines. – Brent Pero, Deep Sync

14. PLAN CHANGES OVER TIME. Look to integrate AI to strengthen and automate processes, but do so only incrementally and with thorough testing. Customize the AI for your business first. Then minimize risks by conducting experiments and pilot projects with human oversight. – Tom Shapiro, Stratabeat, Inc. 15. DELEGATE TEDIOUS TASKS.

Understand company policies and risk appetite to ensure that AI innovation and automation happen within the context of what’s supported. Start your exploration with a list of time-consuming administrative tasks that anyone would be happy to let go of to perform higher-value work. The approach will grease the wheels of adoption. – Karen Starns, Houseful 16. START WITH STRONG DATA. The key to leveraging AI successfully lies in ensuring its outcomes are trustworthy. Trusted AI starts with trusted data–what I call “golden data,” which is reliable and secure. But that’s only the foundation. Companies also need responsible leaders who champion transparency and governance. With “golden data” and responsible leadership, companies can build an environment of trust around AI. – Jacqueline Woods, Teradata

17. CREATE AN OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE. Embrace AI now, or risk falling behind! Balance is key—beware of AI washing. We’ve established an AI council to promote responsible AI use, boost productivity, and drive innovation. I strongly believe AI won’t replace jobs, but marketers skilled in AI will. – Kim Salem-Jackson, Akamai 18. PROTECT AGAINST DIGITAL FRAUD.

Brands are recognizing the threat of AI weaponized for cybercrime and the need to take proactive steps to combat it. To enable growth, while protecting themselves and customers from digital fraud, businesses must invest in advanced AI algorithms that can detect and prevent fraudulent activities in real time, while also training employees to be vigilant against new and emerging threats. – Kristi Melani, Telesign 19. TRAIN YOUR AI TOOLS THOROUGHLY. Start small. Test and learn. Train your tools to support the work of the company. At our agency, we treat AI tools like interns—teaching GPTs about brand voice, configuring our note-takers to capture key points, and prompting generators to create the right images. AI is new to all of us; introduce it in your business the way you would a rookie—and in time, it’ll create value for your team. – Sharon Lee Thony, SLT Consulting