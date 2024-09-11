Welcome to Pressing Questions , Fast Company’s work-life advice column. Every week, deputy editor Kathleen Davis, host of The New Way We Work podcast, will answer the biggest and most pressing workplace questions. Q: How should I handle being constantly interrupted? A: Hold on, I’m going to let you finish . . .

Being interrupted is not only annoying, it can feel demoralizing. It’s also incredibly common. Unsurprisingly, research shows that being talked over and interrupted in meetings happens much more to women, people of color, and LGBTQ+ employees. Also, the more senior the employee, the more likely they are to interrupt you. Which means there’s likely an uncomfortable power dynamic at play too.



If you find that you are being interrupted a lot in meetings, it’s likely not your fault. Those who speak loudest or most frequently aren’t always the ones with the best ideas. But the work of changing those dynamics is a much bigger issue than we can tackle here. So let’s focus on what you can change.

You might take a page from Vice President Kamala Harris’s firm tone and direct messaging in her 2020 debate with Mike Pence: “If you don’t mind letting me finish, I’m speaking.” If it worked in shutting down Pence, it will hopefully get the message through to the spotlight-stealer in your office.

If that feels too confrontational, you can simply start back where you started after the interruption is finished by saying something like: “Thank you, Mike. To complete my point, I’d like to say . . . ” or “One point I wanted to make is . . . ”