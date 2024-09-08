You don’t need to be a ’90s kid to know: Millennial nostalgia is now driving culture

BY Joe Berkowitz5 minute read

It’s a good time to be a millennial. At least, it is for anyone who enjoys being the cultural marketplace’s new favorite customer.

On the same day that you bought your tickets to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice—the 36-years-later sequel to a bugnuts late-‘80s classic—you might have learned that a docuseries about Lisa Frank, the foremost purveyor of school-supply psychedelia, is coming to Amazon Prime, and that the J. Crew catalog, a preppy-chic staple of yesteryear, will soon be darkening mailboxes once more. The world is your oyster—or, more accurately, the world is your menu that reads like a BuzzFeed listicle about things only ‘90s kids will remember. [Photo: Parisa Taghizadeh/© 2024 Warner Bros] Once ridiculed for their interest in avocado toast, along with their habit of brutally murdering everything from diamonds to mayonnaise, millennials have since graduated to positions of power. (One of them is even running for vice president.) They now appear to be the target audience for just about everything—when they’re not shaping culture in their own image, that is.

Subscribe to the Design Newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

It was a moment when studios were chasing the landmark success of 1989’s Batman and willing to try anything. IP rejuvenation was more of a novelty at the time, and studios took a scattershot approach to testing the boundaries of what might be possible. Now, it’s just standard practice. And what we’re seeing lately in the revivals of Super Mario Bros. and Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers (starring John Mulaney and Andy Samberg) is a sustained appeal to a specific demographic. [Photo: McDonald’s] Nostalgia for every medium and genre Netflix has the millennial nostalgia-bait TV market cornered, with the shows Stranger Things and Cobra Kai, which are steeped in ‘80s lore, along with That ‘90s Show. Meanwhile, the company Original X Productions is bringing millennial comfort TV of Friends and The Office into the real world with live “experiences” that recreate the sets of those shows. But of course the top live experience that hinges on millennial nostalgia has to be music festivals.

advertisement

While Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Bonnaroo always throw some millennial fare into the mix, a whole cottage industry has lately sprung up in the festival realm with this market in mind. There’s the R&B-centric Lovers and Friends, featuring Ashanti, Ja Rule, and Nelly Furtado; the indie-heavy Just Like Heaven, which hosts both Death Cab for Cutie and frontman Ben Gibbard’s side project, The Postal Service; and the rather on-the-nose titled When We Were Young, featuring emo kings including My Chemical Romance and Dashboard Confessional. As further proof that music beloved by millennials is having a mass-market push right now, consider that Lil Jon performed “Turn Down for What” this year at both the Super Bowl and the Democratic National Convention. Lil Jon makes a surprise appearance at the #DNC for Georgia's roll call pic.twitter.com/okirJaGfqY — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 21, 2024 The nostalgia gold rush goes far beyond stage and screen, however. Pretty much anything millennials once craved is now ripe for a resurgence—whether it’s Dunkaroos, the ‘90s snack that returned a couple years ago, or Sunny D, which got a grownup twist last year as a vodka seltzer.

And since millennials are now old enough to be established filmmakers like Greta Gerwig and Emerald Fennell, expect more movies about the millennial experience, like Lady Bird’s depiction of high school in 2002 or Saltburn’s interpretation of college in 2006. It feels like we’re about 10 seconds away from a movie that’s nostalgic for the dubstep era! the kids are on tiktok romanticizing MGMT and being a college student in 2006, just thought i'd let yall know — Kylie Robison (@kyliebytes) September 6, 2024 Millennials came into cultural prominence as an object of ridicule for baby boomers, and later endured a couple years of being made fun of by Gen Z for loving Harry Potter and the concept of “adulting” too much. Now that they’re old enough to represent a formidable financial force, though, and could probably trick a studio into making Avocado Toast: The Movie by making enough TikToks demanding it. They just might be getting the last laugh.