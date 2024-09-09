BY Patrick Hanlon3 minute read

Think of “brand” not as your reputation or feelings that people have about you, but as another way of generating value. As you build your organization, you will create products, teams, and processes which produce assets and value. And when it comes time to move on or sell, you can have a mere book valuation—or you can have achieved a brand valuation that might be 3X, 5X, or 10X, depending upon your industry sector.

Here are seven simple, impactful strategies that you can leverage to enhance your organization’s brand appeal, drive engagement, and increase that brand valuation. 1. CRAFT A COMPELLING BRAND STORY The importance of a strong, relatable story cannot be understated. People learn through story, make decisions via story, and become dedicated through story inside and outside of your company walls.

Meaningful, resonant narratives include a creation mythos of how you started, what you believe in, how people know it’s you, how you work together with teams, what you’re not (which differentiates you), special language dedicated to your craft or service, and who’s leading the enterprise. Whether it’s through a company’s origin story, mission, or values, weaving a compelling tale can forge a stronger emotional connection with customers and coworkers. 2. BUILD A CULTURE, NOT A COMPANY It takes weeks to reproduce a product or service, but culture cannot be duplicated and takes years to create. Brand cultures develop teams that believe in what they are doing, find purpose in their work, and are so passionate about organizational success that they create it themselves.

One business owner had a $3 million tech firm that was doing well. When he learned about the advantages of creating an operational culture, he put the methods in motion and within a few years had a $12 million organization. When he sold that company for $150 million, the buyers declared that they could have replicated his services, but not his culture. 3. DEVELOP UNIQUE BRAND SYMBOLS Develop unique, iconic designs that become powerful symbols synonymous with your brand. Product design, package design, logos, architecture, even specific color schemes can set your brand apart and make it instantly recognizable. Think of all the meaningless cinderblock warehouses you pass along the freeway versus the feelings you have associated with John Deere green, passing Amazon trucks, or even McDonald’s golden arches.

4. ESTABLISH BRAND RITUALS Create rituals or routines that become part of the brand experience. This could be anything from an annual event, a recurring campaign, or a customer engagement activity that reinforces your brand’s identity. For example, a company might have a signature event that celebrates core values and brings your community together. 5. DON’T BUILD CUSTOMERS, BUILD BELIEVERS

Brand builders cultivate community by fostering interactions and connections among their community members. Emphasize core shared beliefs, values,and belonging. Whether they are customers, vendors, employees, or investors, once they join and engage, this interconnectivity will produce bonds that can be lifelong. Create online forums, host exclusive events, and encourage user-generated content that aligns with your core values and beliefs. Make fun. 6. SEIZE CONTROL OF YOUR BRAND NARRATIVE Today’s integrated omni-channel, multicultural environmentstresses the need for brands to have clear, strong beliefs that guide its actions. It also demands that brands not simply appear on social, digital, and traditional media, but consistently reflect their values and meaning to attract like-minded customers and build trust. For many firms—whether they are B2B, D2C, CPG, or any other acronym, this means continual 24/7/365 messaging across media channels.

Two stats to remember: People in the United States need to see something in 5-7 different places before they are even aware that something exists. It takes 100 hours to make a friend. These basic facts encourage continual media engagement and the requirements for building relationships, rather than transactions. 7. DECIDE METRICS THAT DEFINE BRAND SUCCESS