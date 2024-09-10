Presidential debate 2024 livestream: How to watch Kamala Harris and Donald Trump online or on TV, including free options

It’s hard to believe that just three months ago, the nation thought this election was heading in a very different direction.
If you’ve ever doubted the power of presidential debates, the June debate between President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump surely proved otherwise. It kicked off a series of events leading to a whole new candidate.
Here’s what you need to know going into the first presidential debate between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former president Donald Trump and how to tune in tonight (Tuesday, September 10) at 9 p.m. ET.
How did we get here?
After Biden’s disastrous performance in June, calls for him to step aside were loud and persistent. By July 21, he listened and cemented his legacy of putting country before self. He also endorsed Vice President Harris.
Harris would go on to secure the Democratic nomination through a virtual roll call vote and officially accept at the Democratic National Convention. She added Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota to round out her ticket as her running mate.
Why is the debate on ABC?
Typically, these debates are held and organized by the Commission on Presidential Debates, but this year is anything but normal. Before he withdrew from the race, President Biden parted ways with the commission as did Republican nominee Donald Trump. Neither of the men were happy with the way things went in the previous election cycle.
What is the format of the Harris-Trump presidential debate?
The rules of the debate are the same as they were at the CNN-sponsored debate in June. There will be no written notes allowed or a live audience. Candidates will stand behind a podium and there will be no opening statements.
As of now, microphones will be muted, except when a candidate is speaking. The Harris campaign had tried to change that, but no luck.
The debate action will take place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. David Muir and Linsey Davis are sharing duties as moderators.
Will there be other debates?
The stakes are high for this debate. This is the only one on the schedule between Harris and Trump before the election. The latter has both proposed two additional debates and threatened to pull out of the conversation several times so far. Harris’s campaign has not agreed to any additional debates.
On October 1, voters will get to see Walz and Republican Senator JD Vance of Ohio talk about the issues in a Vice Presidential debate hosted by CBS.
How can I stream or watch the ABC presidential debate?
There are many ways to watch the debate, some free and some requiring pay-TV access. Here are a few option:
- On cable: Traditional cable subscribers can catch Harris and Trump going head-to-head for the first time ever on ABC at 9 p.m. ET. The debate will also be simulcast on C-SPAN and elsewhere.
- On broadcast TV: If you have an over-the-air antenna and reception, you will be good to go—especially since most networks will also pick up the broadcast.
- As a cord-cutter: Cord-cutters can turn to live-TV streaming services such as YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, and Fubo because they all carry ABC. They also all have free trials. Additionally, you can stream it on Disney+ and Hulu as well as on ABC News Live, the network’s free streaming news platform.
- Online: Many websites, including the New York Times website, will stream the debate online. Some news shows like PBS NewsHour will offer access to the debate via their YouTube channels.
- On a phone or mobile device: There should be no shortage of mobile ways to access the debate, including on the ABC mobile app or the YouTube app via the PBS NewsHour channel. We’ve also embedded that video below.