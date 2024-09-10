Presidential debate 2024 livestream: How to watch Kamala Harris and Donald Trump online or on TV, including free options

BY Shannon Cudd3 minute read

It’s hard to believe that just three months ago, the nation thought this election was heading in a very different direction.

If you’ve ever doubted the power of presidential debates, the June debate between President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump surely proved otherwise. It kicked off a series of events leading to a whole new candidate. Here’s what you need to know going into the first presidential debate between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former president Donald Trump and how to tune in tonight (Tuesday, September 10) at 9 p.m. ET. How did we get here? After Biden’s disastrous performance in June, calls for him to step aside were loud and persistent. By July 21, he listened and cemented his legacy of putting country before self. He also endorsed Vice President Harris.

Harris would go on to secure the Democratic nomination through a virtual roll call vote and officially accept at the Democratic National Convention. She added Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota to round out her ticket as her running mate. Why is the debate on ABC? Typically, these debates are held and organized by the Commission on Presidential Debates, but this year is anything but normal. Before he withdrew from the race, President Biden parted ways with the commission as did Republican nominee Donald Trump. Neither of the men were happy with the way things went in the previous election cycle. What is the format of the Harris-Trump presidential debate? The rules of the debate are the same as they were at the CNN-sponsored debate in June. There will be no written notes allowed or a live audience. Candidates will stand behind a podium and there will be no opening statements.

As of now, microphones will be muted, except when a candidate is speaking. The Harris campaign had tried to change that, but no luck. The debate action will take place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. David Muir and Linsey Davis are sharing duties as moderators. Will there be other debates? The stakes are high for this debate. This is the only one on the schedule between Harris and Trump before the election. The latter has both proposed two additional debates and threatened to pull out of the conversation several times so far. Harris’s campaign has not agreed to any additional debates.