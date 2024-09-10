Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Women innovators

Winner: AtriCure

Mason, OH

A new employee, who’d just graduated with a biomedical engineering degree and had been an intern at the global medical device company, received an assignment to find a better approach to cardiac ablation (using small burns or freezes to treat atrial fibrillation) during open-chest procedures. The result, developed in collaboration with cardiac surgeons as well as colleagues across divisions at AtriCure, is a less invasive clamp that received FDA approval and has now been used to treat more than 10,000 patients.

