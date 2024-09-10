Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Women innovators

Winner: AtriCure
Mason, OH
A new employee, who’d just graduated with a biomedical engineering degree and had been an intern at the global medical device company, received an assignment to find a better approach to cardiac ablation (using small burns or freezes to treat atrial fibrillation) during open-chest procedures. The result, developed in collaboration with cardiac surgeons as well as colleagues across divisions at AtriCure, is a less invasive clamp that received FDA approval and has now been used to treat more than 10,000 patients.
Finalists:
AB InBev, Leuven, Belgium
CSAA Insurance Group, Walnut Creek, CA
Dstillery, New York
Procter & Gamble, Cincinnati
Quantious, Nyack, NY
Renaissance, Wisconsin Rapids, WI
This story is part of Fast Company’s 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators Awards. Explore the full list of companies that are key hubs for fostering innovative talent. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.