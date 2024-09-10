Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Bukalapak tops the diverse innovators category in Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024.

Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Diverse innovators

[Photo: Nicholas Felix/Adobe Stock]

BY Jay Woodruff

Winner: Bukalapak

Jakarta, Indonesia

The Indonesian e-commerce giant created the BUKA Incubator program to establish and scale new business opportunities. One success story is Yes I Do, a wedding services platform for lower-to-middle-income couples. Started by an employee who struggled to find an affordable wedding service for himself, it has now scaled and served hundreds of weddings. Another new initiative, Sparca, leverages warungs (mom-and-pop stores) to sell helmets and other equipment to bikers, while KingKong Meats works with farmers to improve farm-to-table chicken distribution.

Finalists:

Diaconia, Gaithersburg, MD
Sanas, Palo Alto
ServiceNow, Santa Clara, CA

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators Awards. Explore the full list of companies that are key hubs for fostering innovative talent. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jay Woodruff is a senior editor at Fast Company and leads the annual Best Workplaces for Innovators program. He assigns, edits, and writes a range of articles for Fast Company, for both print and digital, with a special interest in the intersection of sports and business: one graphic designer's epic quest to reinvent the baseball bat, the rise of the Savannah Bananas, the launch of the Premier Lacrosse League, the explosion of sports betting More

Explore Topics