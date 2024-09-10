Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Diverse innovators

Winner: Bukalapak

Jakarta, Indonesia

The Indonesian e-commerce giant created the BUKA Incubator program to establish and scale new business opportunities. One success story is Yes I Do, a wedding services platform for lower-to-middle-income couples. Started by an employee who struggled to find an affordable wedding service for himself, it has now scaled and served hundreds of weddings. Another new initiative, Sparca, leverages warungs (mom-and-pop stores) to sell helmets and other equipment to bikers, while KingKong Meats works with farmers to improve farm-to-table chicken distribution.

Finalists:

Diaconia, Gaithersburg, MD

Sanas, Palo Alto

ServiceNow, Santa Clara, CA