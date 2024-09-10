Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Large companies

Winner: Motorola Solutions

Chicago

The safety and security company increased R&D spend to $858 million in 2023, focusing on artificial intelligence, UX design, and other research.

Finalists:

Alex Lee, Hickory, NC

Calix, San Jose

CannonDesign, New York

CooperCompanies, San Ramon, CA

Critical Mass, Calgary, Alberta

First American Financial Corp., Santa Ana, CA

Intuit, Mountain View, CA

Klaviyo, Boston

L’Oréal, Clichy, France

Suffolk, Boston

The J.M. Smucker Co., Orrville, OH

Trimble, Westminster, CO

Verkada, San Mateo, CA

Walmart, Bentonville, AR

Woodcraft Rangers, Los Angeles