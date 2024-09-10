Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Large companies

Winner: Motorola Solutions
Chicago
The safety and security company increased R&D spend to $858 million in 2023, focusing on artificial intelligence, UX design, and other research.
Finalists:
Alex Lee, Hickory, NC
Calix, San Jose
CannonDesign, New York
CooperCompanies, San Ramon, CA
Critical Mass, Calgary, Alberta
First American Financial Corp., Santa Ana, CA
Intuit, Mountain View, CA
Klaviyo, Boston
L’Oréal, Clichy, France
Suffolk, Boston
The J.M. Smucker Co., Orrville, OH
Trimble, Westminster, CO
Verkada, San Mateo, CA
Walmart, Bentonville, AR
Woodcraft Rangers, Los Angeles
This story is part of Fast Company’s 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators Awards. Explore the full list of companies that are key hubs for fostering innovative talent. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.