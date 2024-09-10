Fast company logo
GameChanger tops the midsize company category in Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024.

Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Midsize companies

[Photo: leonidkos/Adobe Stock]

BY Jay Woodruff

Winner: GameChanger

New York

Livestreaming hoops games on a smartphone is challenging, but an intern at the youth sports tech company created a streaming app that last year was used by more than 4,000 teams.

Finalists:

Dentsu Creative Mexico, Mexico City
Digital Hands, Tampa, FL
DoiT International, Santa Clara, CA
Guardian Litigation Group, Irvine, CA
MAS Innovation, Colombo, Sri Lanka
Radio Flyer, Chicago

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators Awards. Explore the full list of companies that are key hubs for fostering innovative talent. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

