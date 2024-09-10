Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Midsize companies

Winner: GameChanger
New York
Livestreaming hoops games on a smartphone is challenging, but an intern at the youth sports tech company created a streaming app that last year was used by more than 4,000 teams.
Finalists:
Dentsu Creative Mexico, Mexico City
Digital Hands, Tampa, FL
DoiT International, Santa Clara, CA
Guardian Litigation Group, Irvine, CA
MAS Innovation, Colombo, Sri Lanka
Radio Flyer, Chicago
