Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Small and mighty companies

Winner: Ampsight
Sterling, VA
An employee team conceived an idea during an internal hackathon that the tech company developed into an AI risk-monitoring system for government agencies.
Finalists:
Diaconia, Gaithersburg, MD
Edit Media Group, Los Angeles
Wealth.com, Phoenix
Zinc Collective, West Hollywood, CA
This story is part of Fast Company’s 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators Awards. Explore the full list of companies that are key hubs for fostering innovative talent. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.