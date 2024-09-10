Fast company logo
Turkish bank Akbank takes top honors in the international category of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024.

Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: International

[Photo: Marcel Schauer/Adobe Stock]

BY Jay Woodruff

Winner: Akbank

Istanbul

One of the largest banks in Turkey runs an intrapreneurship and spin-off program called Akbank+ that allows employees to focus full-time on developing new business ideas. The program is run by Akbank Lab, the company’s innovation center. More than 400 employees applied to the program over the past two years—including participants as young as 20—representing a wide range of seniority (from recent graduates to senior managers) and expertise (from branch sales representatives to IT).

Finalists:

Critical Mass, Calgary, Alberta
Globant, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Infosys, Bangalore, India
UN World Food Programme Innovation Accelerator, Munich

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators Awards. Explore the full list of companies that are key hubs for fostering innovative talent. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

Jay Woodruff is a senior editor at Fast Company and leads the annual Best Workplaces for Innovators program.

