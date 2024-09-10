Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: International

Winner: Akbank

Istanbul

One of the largest banks in Turkey runs an intrapreneurship and spin-off program called Akbank+ that allows employees to focus full-time on developing new business ideas. The program is run by Akbank Lab, the company’s innovation center. More than 400 employees applied to the program over the past two years—including participants as young as 20—representing a wide range of seniority (from recent graduates to senior managers) and expertise (from branch sales representatives to IT).

Finalists:

Critical Mass, Calgary, Alberta

Globant, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Infosys, Bangalore, India

UN World Food Programme Innovation Accelerator, Munich