CannonDesign takes the top spot in the U.S. category of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024.

Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: United States

[Photo: dbvirago/Adobe Stock]

BY Jay Woodruff

Winner: CannonDesign

New York

Open Hand Studio is a division within the design firm that pursues pro bono public interest design opportunities to serve resource-challenged communities.

Finalists:

Alex Lee, Hickory, NC
Bethink Labs, Irvine, CA
DataStax, Santa Clara, CA
DPR Construction, Redwood City, CA
Ease Logistics, Dublin, OH
Electronic Arts, Redwood City, CA
Georgiamune, Gaithersburg, MD
Milwaukee Tool, Brookfield, WI
Renaissance, Wisconsin Rapids, WI
RingCentral, Belmont, CA
Roblox, San Mateo, CA
San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, San Diego
Symbotic, Wilmington, MA

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators Awards. Explore the full list of companies that are key hubs for fostering innovative talent. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

