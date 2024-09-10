Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: United States

Winner: CannonDesign
New York
Open Hand Studio is a division within the design firm that pursues pro bono public interest design opportunities to serve resource-challenged communities.
Finalists:
Alex Lee, Hickory, NC
Bethink Labs, Irvine, CA
DataStax, Santa Clara, CA
DPR Construction, Redwood City, CA
Ease Logistics, Dublin, OH
Electronic Arts, Redwood City, CA
Georgiamune, Gaithersburg, MD
Milwaukee Tool, Brookfield, WI
Renaissance, Wisconsin Rapids, WI
RingCentral, Belmont, CA
Roblox, San Mateo, CA
San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, San Diego
Symbotic, Wilmington, MA
