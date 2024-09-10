Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Sustained excellence

Winner: X, the moonshot factory
Mountain View, CA
Founded 14 years ago, Alphabet’s experimental division has spawned numerous successful ventures, including Waymo, Wing, Intrinsic, Verily, and Mineral, as well as half a dozen other ventures that have since become independent companies. Moonshot factory employees meet every two weeks to share ideas with executives, and concepts regularly advance for further development. In January, Alphabet announced it would tweak its model to focus more on spinning off its most promising projects, using outside funding to achieve scale more quickly.
Finalists:
Applied Minds, Burbank, CA
Milwaukee Tool, Brookfield, WI
Radio Flyer, Chicago
Siemens, Munich
Uplight, Boulder, CO
