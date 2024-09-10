Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

X, the moonshot factory, takes top honors in the sustained excellence category of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024.

Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Sustained excellence

[Photo: kieferpix/Adobe Stock]

BY Jay Woodruff

Winner: X, the moonshot factory

Mountain View, CA

Founded 14 years ago, Alphabet’s experimental division has spawned numerous successful ventures, including Waymo, Wing, Intrinsic, Verily, and Mineral, as well as half a dozen other ventures that have since become independent companies. Moonshot factory employees meet every two weeks to share ideas with executives, and concepts regularly advance for further development. In January, Alphabet announced it would tweak its model to focus more on spinning off its most promising projects, using outside funding to achieve scale more quickly.

Finalists:

Applied Minds, Burbank, CA
Milwaukee Tool, Brookfield, WI
Radio Flyer, Chicago
Siemens, Munich
Uplight, Boulder, CO

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators Awards. Explore the full list of companies that are key hubs for fostering innovative talent. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jay Woodruff is a senior editor at Fast Company and leads the annual Best Workplaces for Innovators program. He assigns, edits, and writes a range of articles for Fast Company, for both print and digital, with a special interest in the intersection of sports and business: one graphic designer's epic quest to reinvent the baseball bat, the rise of the Savannah Bananas, the launch of the Premier Lacrosse League, the explosion of sports betting More

Explore Topics