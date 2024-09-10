Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Sustainability

Winner: Holcim
Zug, Switzerland
In September 2023, the cement manufacturer opened a new hub within its Lyon-based Innovation Center that serves as both a showcase and a co-creation lab for new sustainable materials.
Finalists:
Avocado Green Mattress, Fullerton, CA
Crusoe Energy Systems, Denver
Maker’s Mark Kentucky Bourbon, Loretto, KY
Treasury Wine Estates, Napa, CA
