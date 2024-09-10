Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Software and computing

Winner: Autodesk
San Francisco
As many companies began walking back remote-work opportunities in 2023, the software company embraced hybrid work with Flex Forward, a data-driven approach to its distributed workforce.
Finalists:
Boomi, Conshohocken, PA
Ellucian, Reston, VA
Harness, San Francisco
Higharc, Durham, NC
Ironclad, San Francisco
