Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Social good

Winner: American Red Cross
Washington, D.C.
The 143-year-old nonprofit leveraged interviews and surveys with Red Cross volunteers to create the Shelter Client Information App (SCIA), designed to expedite the placement of disaster victims in emergency shelters. Because disasters are chaotic and often disrupt communication infrastructure, SCIA is designed to run on personal or Red Cross–issued devices without internet. Last fall, shortly after launching, the app helped reunite Hawaiian families separated in the emergency evacuation prompted by the Lahaina wildfire.
Finalists:
Best Friends Animal Society, Kanab, UT
Bobbie, San Francisco
Figs, Santa Monica, CA
Mastercard, Harrison, NY
Pelago, New York
Sharebite, New York
