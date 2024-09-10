Fast company logo
The American Red Cross tops the social good category of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024.

Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Social good

[Photo: nokkaew/Adobe Stock]

BY Jay Woodruff

Winner: American Red Cross

Washington, D.C.

The 143-year-old nonprofit leveraged interviews and surveys with Red Cross volunteers to create  the Shelter Client Information App (SCIA), designed to expedite the placement of disaster victims in emergency shelters. Because disasters are chaotic and often disrupt communication infrastructure, SCIA is designed to run on personal or Red Cross–issued devices without internet. Last fall, shortly after launching, the app helped reunite Hawaiian families separated in the emergency evacuation prompted by the Lahaina wildfire.

Finalists:

Best Friends Animal Society, Kanab, UT
Bobbie, San Francisco
Figs, Santa Monica, CA
Mastercard, Harrison, NY
Pelago, New York
Sharebite, New York

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators Awards. Explore the full list of companies that are key hubs for fostering innovative talent. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

