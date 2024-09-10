Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Science and technology

Winner: Trimble

Westminster, CO

Founded in 1978 by Hewlett-Packard expats, Trimble is now a global technology company with more than 12,000 employees across 34 countries. Its quarterly Technical Innovation Award is open to anyone in the company, and last winter an intern-led team claimed the $10,000 top prize for a generative AI tool that aggregates customer challenges and insights from various communication channels and recommends solutions. The tool has already boosted Trimble’s sales pipeline by more than $3 million.

Finalists:

Diaconia, Gaithersburg, MD

Genentech, South San Francisco

GlobalFoundries, Malta, NY

Universal Display Corp., Ewing, NJ

X, the moonshot factory, Mountain View, CA