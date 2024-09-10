Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Trimble takes top honors in the science and technology category of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024.

Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Science and technology

[Photo: luchschenF/Adobe Stock]

BY Jay Woodruff

Winner: Trimble

Westminster, CO

Founded in 1978 by Hewlett-Packard expats, Trimble is now a global technology company with more than 12,000 employees across 34 countries. Its quarterly Technical Innovation Award is open to anyone in the company, and last winter an intern-led team claimed the $10,000 top prize for a generative AI tool that aggregates customer challenges and insights from various communication channels and recommends solutions. The tool has already boosted Trimble’s sales pipeline by more than $3 million.

Finalists:

Diaconia, Gaithersburg, MD
Genentech, South San Francisco
GlobalFoundries, Malta, NY
Universal Display Corp., Ewing, NJ
X, the moonshot factory, Mountain View, CA

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators Awards. Explore the full list of companies that are key hubs for fostering innovative talent. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jay Woodruff is a senior editor at Fast Company and leads the annual Best Workplaces for Innovators program. He assigns, edits, and writes a range of articles for Fast Company, for both print and digital, with a special interest in the intersection of sports and business: one graphic designer's epic quest to reinvent the baseball bat, the rise of the Savannah Bananas, the launch of the Premier Lacrosse League, the explosion of sports betting More

Explore Topics