Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Science and technology

Winner: Trimble
Westminster, CO
Founded in 1978 by Hewlett-Packard expats, Trimble is now a global technology company with more than 12,000 employees across 34 countries. Its quarterly Technical Innovation Award is open to anyone in the company, and last winter an intern-led team claimed the $10,000 top prize for a generative AI tool that aggregates customer challenges and insights from various communication channels and recommends solutions. The tool has already boosted Trimble’s sales pipeline by more than $3 million.
Finalists:
Diaconia, Gaithersburg, MD
Genentech, South San Francisco
GlobalFoundries, Malta, NY
Universal Display Corp., Ewing, NJ
X, the moonshot factory, Mountain View, CA
