Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Healthcare

Winner: SCAN
Long Beach, CA
Members of an employee resource group at the health plan development company proposed an idea that led to the first Medicare Advantage Plan for LGBTQ+ seniors.
Finalists:
Acclinate, Birmingham, AL
Baylor Genetics, Houston
Klick Health, Toronto
Medtronic, Minneapolis
Tandem Diabetes Care, San Diego
Two Chairs, San Francisco
