Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Enterprise products and services

Winner: Motorola Solutions
Chicago
The safety and security company increased R&D spend to $858 million in 2023, focusing on artificial intelligence, UX design, and other research.
Finalists:
ADP, Roseland, NJ
Canva, Sydney
Demandbase, San Francisco
Island, Dallas
Protiviti, Menlo Park, CA
Valtech (formerly Kin + Carta), Chicago
This story is part of Fast Company’s 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators Awards. Explore the full list of companies that are key hubs for fostering innovative talent. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.