Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Education and nonprofits

Winner: UN World Food Programme Innovation Accelerator
Munich
Last year, the WFP’s SheCan program provided microloans to 5,900 individuals (73% of whom were women) and saw an astonishing 99% repayment rate.
Finalists:
American Red Cross, Washington, D.C.
Best Friends Animal Society, Kanab, UT
HMH, Boston
MIYO Health, Westmont, IL
