Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Digital content, media, and entertainment

Winner: Vox Media
Washington, D.C.
The result of a broad internal and external collaboration, Language, Please is a free platform to help media professionals and storytellers remove bias from the content they produce.
Finalists:
Gamefam, Los Angeles
Salt XC, Toronto
Sonoro Global Media Corp., Portland, OR
Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal City, CA
