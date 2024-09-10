Fast company logo
Vox Media is the winner in the digital content, media, and entertainment category of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024.

Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Digital content, media, and entertainment

[Photo: kite_rin/Adobe Stock]

BY Jay Woodruff

Winner: Vox Media

Washington, D.C.

The result of a broad internal and external collaboration, Language, Please is a free platform to help media professionals and storytellers remove bias from the content they produce.

Finalists:

Gamefam, Los Angeles
Salt XC, Toronto
Sonoro Global Media Corp., Portland, OR
Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal City, CA

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators Awards. Explore the full list of companies that are key hubs for fostering innovative talent. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jay Woodruff is a senior editor at Fast Company and leads the annual Best Workplaces for Innovators program.

