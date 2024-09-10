Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Consumer products and services

Winner: Mattel
El Segundo, CA
The Barbie maker launched a digital learning hub last year that offers its global employees access to development resources, including a section on innovation.
Finalists:
AB InBev, Leuven, Belgium
Barilla, Northbrook, IL
Boll & Branch, Summit, NJ
