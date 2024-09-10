Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Biotech

Winner: Nabla Bio

Cambridge, MA

The biotech company aims for zero hierarchy and has no degree requirements. That means that respect is given not based on years of experience, past workplaces, or titles—team scientists aren’t required to have a PhD—but on the quality of ideas, the persuasiveness of arguments, and the ability to collaborate (and navigate disagreements). Employees propose new experiments or investigations via simple Word docs that must articulate a hypothesis and propose an experiment to test it. Each document is shared in the cloud with team members, who respond within 24 hours.

Finalists:

908 Devices, Boston

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Cambridge, MA

BeiGene, Cambridge, MA

Insitro, South San Francisco

Kura Oncology, San Diego

Ossium Health, San Francisco

Roivant Sciences, New York