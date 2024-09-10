Fast company logo
Nabla Bio claims top honors in the biotech category of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024.

Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Biotech

[Photo: serap/Adobe Stock]

BY Jay Woodruff

Winner: Nabla Bio

Cambridge, MA

The biotech company aims for zero hierarchy and has no degree requirements. That means that respect is given not based on years of experience, past workplaces, or titles—team scientists aren’t required to have a PhD—but on the quality of ideas, the persuasiveness of arguments, and the ability to collaborate (and navigate disagreements). Employees propose new experiments or investigations via simple Word docs that must articulate a hypothesis and propose an experiment to test it. Each document is shared in the cloud with team members, who respond within 24 hours.

Finalists:

908 Devices, Boston
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Cambridge, MA
BeiGene, Cambridge, MA
Insitro, South San Francisco
Kura Oncology, San Diego
Ossium Health, San Francisco
Roivant Sciences, New York

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators Awards. Explore the full list of companies that are key hubs for fostering innovative talent. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

