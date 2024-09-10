Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Beauty and fashion

Winner: L’Oréal
Clichy, Hauts-de-Seine, France
In 2023, the beauty giant invested over $1.4 billion in R&D, launched more than 3,400 new formulas created by more than 4,000 researchers, and filed 610 patents.
Finalists:
E.l.f. Beauty, Oakland, CA
Figs, Santa Monica, CA
On, Zürich
Saie, New York
Timberland, Stratham, NH
