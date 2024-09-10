Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Banking, finance, and fintech

Winner: American Express
New York
Each year, the financial services colossus recognizes an employee or employee team for innovative thinking and product development with the Edward P. Gilligan Award.
Finalists:
CSAA Insurance Group, Walnut Creek, CA
DD360, Mexico City
Highnote, San Francisco
LeafLink, New York
Morgan Stanley, New York
Papaya Global, Herzliya, Israel
String and Key, Brooklyn
