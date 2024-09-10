Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

American Express is the top company in the banking, finance, and fintech category of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024.

Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Banking, finance, and fintech

[Photo: gstockstudio/Adobe Stock]

BY Jay Woodruff

Winner: American Express

New York

Each year, the financial services colossus recognizes an employee or employee team for innovative thinking and product development with the Edward P. Gilligan Award.

Finalists:

CSAA Insurance Group, Walnut Creek, CA
DD360, Mexico City
Highnote, San Francisco
LeafLink, New York
Morgan Stanley, New York
Papaya Global, Herzliya, Israel
String and Key, Brooklyn

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators Awards. Explore the full list of companies that are key hubs for fostering innovative talent. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jay Woodruff is a senior editor at Fast Company and leads the annual Best Workplaces for Innovators program. He assigns, edits, and writes a range of articles for Fast Company, for both print and digital, with a special interest in the intersection of sports and business: one graphic designer's epic quest to reinvent the baseball bat, the rise of the Savannah Bananas, the launch of the Premier Lacrosse League, the explosion of sports betting More

Explore Topics